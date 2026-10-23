Holiday on October 23, 2026 — World Champagne Day: Who Invented the Drink and Interesting Facts

World Champagne Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Friday in October. In 2026, the holiday falls on October 23. It was established to draw attention to the history, taste, and traditions of French sparkling wine, which has long been a symbol of celebratory moments around the world.

World Champagne Day, or Champagne Day, is celebrated annually on the fourth Friday of October. It is not a public holiday, but rather an international initiative for anyone interested in wine, its history, and the culture of wine consumption. In 2026, this date falls on October 23. Winemakers, restaurants, wine shops, and wine enthusiasts from various countries join in the celebration. They organize tastings, themed evenings, and gatherings, and share photos and impressions on social media. They use the hashtag #ChampagneDay, which helps bring together posts about the celebration from around the world.

The initiative began in 2009. It was launched by Chris Oggenhus, an American blogger and wine culture instructor. The idea was to dedicate a special day to champagne and share more about a drink that is often associated only with weddings, New Year’s Eve, and major victories. Over time, more and more people joined the initiative. Now this day is used not only for celebratory toasts but also for learning about different styles of champagne, its origins, and the rules for serving it.

How Champagne Came to Be

The history of champagne began in the French region of Champagne, where grapes have been grown since ancient times. However, the wine we know today as champagne developed gradually. In the 17th century, local winemakers were refining their production methods, and the appearance of bubbles was not always welcome at first. Due to cold weather, the wine’s fermentation could slow down or stop, only to resume as the weather warmed. At this point, carbon dioxide formed in the wine, creating the characteristic fizz. Over time, winemakers learned to better control this process and turned the bubbles into one of the drink’s defining features.

So while the story that champagne originated from accidental secondary fermentation has a historical basis, it does not explain the entire course of its development. Sparkling wines existed before that, and the production of champagne was the result of many attempts and technical improvements. Between the 1670s and the 1720s, the Champagne region began to purposefully develop the production of sparkling wine. An important role in this was played not only by winemakers but also by the development of the glass industry and the use of sturdier bottles. These helped trap the gas inside and, consequently, preserve the characteristic bubbles.

What role did the monk Pierre Perignon play?

One of the most famous names in the history of champagne is the Benedictine monk Pierre Perignon, often referred to as Dom Perignon. In 1668, he began working at the Abbey of Hautvillers, located in the Champagne region. Perignon sought to improve the quality of the wine and paid close attention to the grapes, their selection, and the blending of different wines. He experimented with blending—mixing wines from different vineyards to achieve a balanced flavor. He is also credited with developing a gentler method of grape pressing, which made it possible to produce white wine even from dark grapes.

At the same time, historians do not consider the widespread claim that Perignon invented champagne to be a proven fact. He did not create sparkling wine on his own, and his contribution is primarily associated with improving winemaking and the quality of the beverage. There is no definitive confirmation in historical sources that the monk was the first to intentionally make sparkling wine. However, his name has become inextricably linked with Champagne. Dom Pérignon—a famous brand of vintage champagne made from grapes harvested in a single year—was named in his honor.

When the First Champagne Production Company Was Founded

With the development of technology and growing demand, champagne gradually evolved into a distinct winemaking business. In 1729, Nicolas Ruinart founded Maison Ruinart in Reims—a company considered the first champagne house. Initially, he traded in fabrics and offered sparkling wine to his clients as a gift. Over time, interest in the drink grew, and production became a separate venture. Thus began the history of specialized champagne houses, some of which are still in operation today.

In the 18th century, other producers emerged, and champagne became increasingly popular among the European nobility. It was served at royal courts and at formal receptions, so the drink gradually came to be associated with luxury. An important step was the improvement of bottles and corks: stronger glass better withstood the pressure of the gas, and the cork helped keep it inside. This made it possible not only to serve the wine immediately after production but also to store it in bottles. By the 19th century, champagne was already firmly associated with celebrations and special occasions.

Why genuine champagne is produced only in France

Not every sparkling wine can be called champagne. This name is tied to a specific region of France—Champagne. The beverage must originate from that region and comply with established production rules. The grapes used to make it are grown in designated areas, and the production process is regulated according to specific requirements. That’s why sparkling wines from Italy, Spain, or other countries may look similar and be produced in a similar way, but they have different names. For example, Italy produces Prosecco, and Spain produces Cava.

This distinction is important not only for producers but also for consumers. The name “Champagne” indicates its origin, traditions, and specific quality standards. Behind it lies centuries of work by winemakers who have refined techniques and passed down their expertise to subsequent generations. That is precisely why producers in the region protect the name “Champagne” from being used for wines made elsewhere. And for consumers, it’s a way to understand exactly what they’re buying.

How Champagne Is Made

Champagne production consists of several stages and takes time. First, the grapes are harvested and used to create the base wine. The grapes are then gently pressed, and the resulting juice undergoes primary fermentation. Afterward, winemakers may blend wines from different grape varieties or different vineyards to achieve the desired flavor. Next, the wine is bottled, where a second fermentation takes place. It is during this stage that carbon dioxide is produced, giving the drink its bubbles.

After secondary fermentation, the champagne is aged in bottles for a certain period of time. During this time, the flavor and aroma evolve and become more complex. The length of aging depends on the type of wine and the production methods used. Then, the sediment that formed during aging is removed from the bottle, and if necessary, the flavor is adjusted with a special mixture of wine and sugar. Only then is the bottle finally sealed and prepared for sale. That is why champagne is not just wine with bubbles, but a beverage whose creation requires precision, experience, and patience.

What Champagne Is Like

Champagne differs not only in price or brand but also in sweetness, color, and aroma. The most well-known varieties are white and rosé. White champagne can be light and fresh or have a more complex flavor with notes of fruit, nuts, and baked goods. Rosé gets its color from the production process—specifically, contact with grape skins—or from the addition of red wine, which is permitted under regional regulations. The level of sweetness is also important: it ranges from very dry to sweeter. That’s why, before buying, you should pay attention to the label’s description rather than relying solely on the bottle’s appearance.

The flavor also depends on the grape varieties. Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier are most commonly used for champagne. Chardonnay can impart freshness and subtle floral or citrus notes to the drink. Pinot Noir adds structure and richness, while Pinot Meunier helps develop the wine’s fruity character. Winemakers blend these varieties in different ways to create their own unique style. As a result, even two bottles of champagne from the same region can differ significantly in aroma and taste.

Interesting Facts About Champagne

The history of this drink has many details that not everyone knows about. Here are a few facts that help better understand why Champagne has become so famous.

Bubbles were once considered a flaw. In the early stages of production, secondary fermentation could be unpredictable. Over time, winemakers learned to better control the process and turned the effervescence into the drink’s defining feature.

Champagne requires a sturdy bottle. Carbon dioxide accumulates inside the bottle, creating significant pressure. That is why the glass must be strong enough and the cork must be securely fastened.

The first champagne house was established in 1729. Maison Ruinart was founded by Nicolas Ruinart in Reims. This company is considered the oldest champagne house, having pioneered the tradition of specialized production and trade in the beverage.

The House of Perignon did not invent champagne on his own. His contribution is associated with improving wine quality, careful grape selection, and the art of blending. The story that he alone created the first champagne remains a popular legend rather than a definitively proven fact.

Well-known brands have their own distinct styles. Producers strive to give their champagne a recognizable character. To achieve this, they select grapes, determine the proportions of the blend, and monitor the aging process.

How World Champagne Day Is Celebrated

There is no single, mandatory way to celebrate this holiday. Some people celebrate at home, while others go to tastings, restaurants, or wine shops. Producers and establishments may organize themed events, share the stories behind their wines, and invite guests to sample different styles of champagne. For those who want to learn more about the drink, it’s an opportunity to compare its taste, aroma, and nuances. And for people who simply love sparkling wines, it’s a chance to discover something new.

Another way to join in the celebration is to share your experiences on social media. People use the hashtag #ChampagneDay in their posts and share photos of glasses, bottles, tastings, and themed evenings. The organizers of this international initiative also encourage people to visit vineyards, meet winemakers, and learn more about the Champagne region. This way, the celebration becomes not just an excuse to open a bottle, but also an opportunity to explore the culture of winemaking.

At the same time, it’s not at all necessary to celebrate this day with alcohol. You can spend time learning about the history of champagne, watch videos about French vineyards, or discover the differences between various types of sparkling wines. If people do choose to participate in a tasting, it’s important to remember to drink in moderation and never get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. The festive atmosphere doesn’t depend on how much you drink—it can come from new knowledge, socializing, and interesting experiences.

How to Serve Champagne Properly

The taste of the drink is influenced not only by the grapes and aging but also by the serving temperature and the glass. Champagne that’s too warm may seem harsher, while over-chilling can mask some of the aromas. Therefore, the bottle is usually chilled before serving, but shouldn’t be left in the freezer for too long. Open it carefully: point the bottle away from people, hold the cork with one hand, and slowly twist the bottle itself with the other. This makes it easier to control the pressure and prevent the cork from shooting out suddenly.

Traditionally, champagne is served in tall, slender flutes, which clearly showcase the bubbles. At the same time, slightly wider glasses give the aromas more room to develop, so they are also used for tastings. The drink can be paired with light appetizers, seafood, cheeses, or desserts—the choice depends on its style and sweetness. The main thing is to take your time and pay attention to the aroma and taste. This approach helps you appreciate champagne not only as a festive treat but also as the result of winemakers’ craftsmanship.

Why Champagne Has Become a Symbol of Celebrations

Today, champagne is often opened at weddings, anniversaries, New Year’s celebrations, and after major victories. This tradition took shape over the centuries, when the drink became popular among European aristocrats and began to be associated with festive occasions. It was served at receptions and celebrations, and over time, this custom spread much more widely. The bubbles, the distinctive sound when opening a bottle, and the way it’s poured into glasses have made champagne a recognizable part of the festive ritual. Over time, it has become a symbol not only of luxury but also of joy, success, and important moments in life.

However, the history of champagne extends far beyond festive toasts. Behind every bottle lie vineyards, unique soil and climate conditions, the expertise of winemakers, and techniques refined over generations. World Champagne Day invites us to reflect on this very history. It offers an opportunity to learn how the drink evolved, why its name is linked to a specific French region, and what makes it special.

On October 23, 2026, champagne enthusiasts around the world will once again celebrate this occasion. Some will join a tasting, others will share stories about their favorite brands, and still others will simply discover a few interesting facts. In any case, it’s an opportunity to look at this familiar drink in a slightly different light—not just as part of a festive meal, but as a product with a long and fascinating history.

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