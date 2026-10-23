October 23 is marked as Earth Creation Day in some calendars of unofficial holidays. This date is linked to the calculations of Anglican Archbishop James Ussher, who, in the 17th century, attempted to determine the time of the world’s creation based on biblical texts. However, this is not an official international holiday, and the date itself has no scientific basis: according to modern estimates, the Earth is approximately 4.54 billion years old.

Earth Creation Day, as it is called in English, falls on October 23 in some calendars. This is an unusual date, associated not with the actual “birthday” of our planet, but with historical attempts to determine the time of the world’s creation based on biblical chronology. It is important to note that Earth Creation Day is not included in the UN’s list of official international days. It also does not have the status of a generally recognized national or religious holiday in Ukraine. The date can be found in calendars of unofficial and themed holidays, where it serves as a reminder of the long-standing debate over the age of the Earth.

In 2026, October 23 falls on a Friday. There are no special, widely recognized events or mandatory traditions associated with this day. It is usually mentioned in the context of the history of science, religious beliefs about the origin of the world, and the development of human knowledge about our planet. Therefore, the name of this day should be viewed precisely as an unofficial calendar date. It does not mean that scientists consider October 23 to be the day the Earth was actually formed. Its history is much more interesting: it shows how people in the past tried to understand the origin of the world using the knowledge available to them.

Where Did the Date October 23 Come From?

The history of this date is linked to James Ussher—an Irish Anglican archbishop who lived from 1581 to 1656. He studied the Bible and attempted to compile a chronology of the events described in the Old Testament. To do this, Asher compared biblical genealogies, references to the reigns of kings, and other historical information to determine how much time had passed since the creation of the world.

He published the results of his calculations in the work *Annales veteris testamenti* in 1650. Asher concluded that the creation of the world began in 4004 B.C. He even specified a particular date—October 23. In his chronology, this marked the beginning of a new day according to the method of time reckoning used at the time. For the 17th century, such calculations were part of serious intellectual inquiry. Scholars and theologians sought to reconcile biblical narratives with knowledge of the history of ancient peoples. At that time, modern methods for determining the age of rocks and meteorites did not yet exist, and knowledge of the Earth’s geological history was limited.

Asher was not the only one who attempted to establish the exact date of the world’s creation. Other religious thinkers had made similar calculations before him. However, it was his chronology that became particularly well-known and became firmly established in the history of Western culture. Subsequently, the date of October 23 began to appear in calendars as a symbol of this attempt to determine the beginning of the world.

Does this date correspond to scientific data?

Modern science estimates the age of the Earth to be approximately 4.54 billion years. This is incomparably greater than the few thousand years implied by Asher’s calculations. This estimate is based on the study of rocks, minerals, and meteorites, rather than on counting generations in ancient texts. One of the main methods researchers use is radiometric dating. It allows scientists to determine the age of materials by measuring changes in the abundance of certain radioactive elements and their decay products. Scientists study not only Earth’s rocks but also meteorites, which preserve information about the early stages of the Solar System’s formation.

It is not easy to pinpoint the exact moment when Earth became a planet. Changes were constantly occurring on its surface: rocks were breaking down, melting, and reforming, while the movement of tectonic plates destroyed some of the oldest traces. That is why scientists compare various types of evidence to arrive at the most accurate estimate possible. According to current data, Earth formed along with other bodies in the Solar System approximately 4.5 billion years ago. At first, our planet was extremely hot, and its surface was frequently bombarded by asteroids and other space debris. Over time, it cooled, the Earth’s crust and oceans formed, and conditions gradually became suitable for the emergence of life. Therefore, October 23 cannot be considered the scientifically established date of Earth’s birth. It holds historical significance as an example of how people in past centuries attempted to explain the origin of the world. Today, these questions are studied through geology, physics, astronomy, and other sciences.

How Earth Creation Day Is Celebrated

Since Earth Creation Day on October 23 is an unofficial date, there is no single way to celebrate it. There is no universally accepted ritual, special ceremony, or tradition observed in different countries. Therefore, events—if organized at all—depend on the specific school, museum, educational community, or thematic calendar.

This date can be used as an opportunity to learn more about the history of our planet. For example, you can read about how the Solar System formed, why Earth has oceans and an atmosphere, or how scientists determine the age of ancient rocks. Such topics help us better understand just how long the planet’s history was before the emergence of humans. Another option is to compare ancient ideas about the creation of the world with modern scientific explanations. This allows us to see how human knowledge has evolved and how new discoveries have helped refine previous conclusions. At the same time, religious beliefs and scientific theories take different approaches and answer questions about the origin of the world in different ways.

For children, you can organize a small educational activity: draw the stages of Earth’s formation, watch an educational video about the Solar System, or create a simple timeline of life’s history. Adults can visit a natural history museum, read materials on geology, or watch a documentary about space. These aren’t official holiday traditions, but rather ways to use this date for learning and reflection.

Interesting Facts About the Age of the Earth

The history of Earth Creation Day is linked to several interesting facts. First, James Ussher attempted to determine not only the year but also the specific date of the world’s creation. For his time, this was an attempt to organize historical and biblical information into a single chronology. His conclusions were cited for a long time in books and discussions about the origin of the world.

Second, scientists do not determine the age of the Earth based on a single rock. They compare data on the Earth’s oldest minerals, samples of lunar rocks, and meteorites. This approach makes it possible to estimate when our planet formed, even though its oldest surface has largely changed.

Third, the history of Earth is much longer than the history of humanity. Oceans existed on the planet, continents shifted, and various forms of life emerged long before humans appeared. The study of rocks and fossils helps scientists reconstruct these events and better understand how conditions on the planet have changed.

Another important point is that the Earth is not static. Its surface continues to change due to the movement of tectonic plates, volcanism, earthquakes, erosion, and other natural processes. That is why geological research is necessary not only for studying the distant past but also for understanding contemporary natural phenomena.

Earth Day on October 23 is, first and foremost, an unofficial calendar date associated with James Ussher’s historical calculations. It serves as a reminder of how people sought to answer the question of the world’s origin even before the advent of modern scientific methods. Today, the Earth’s age is estimated at approximately 4.54 billion years, and the history of its formation remains an important area of research in geology and astronomy.

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