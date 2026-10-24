Holiday on October 24, 2026 — Good & Plenty Day: The History of American Candy

Every year on October 24, the United States celebrates Good & Plenty Day—an unofficial holiday dedicated to the licorice-flavored candies of the same name. They were first produced in 1893 in Philadelphia, and you can recognize these candies by their pink and white wrappers. It’s a unique opportunity to reflect on the history of one of America’s oldest candy brands and simply treat yourself to something sweet.

Good & Plenty Day, sometimes translated as “The Day of Goodness and Abundance,” falls on October 24 every year. It is not a U.S. national holiday, but rather an unofficial date on the American calendar of themed days. It is dedicated to Good & Plenty candies—small, licorice-flavored treats with pink and white sugar coatings. Unlike Thanksgiving or Independence Day, this date is not tied to a major historical event. It is celebrated primarily by those with a sweet tooth and those interested in unusual American traditions.

The name “Good & Plenty” literally translates to “good and plenty” or “goodness and abundance.” However, the holiday didn’t get its name from a general tradition of sharing goodness or celebrating abundance, but rather from a specific brand of candy. Therefore, its main theme is the history of these candies, their popularity, and the memories they evoke in consumers. There are no specific official ceremonies or nationwide events on this day. It is most often mentioned on websites that compile unusual holidays and dates related to food.

How Good & Plenty Candies Came to Be

The history of these candies began in 1893 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They were first produced by the Quaker City Chocolate & Confectionery Company. Good & Plenty became one of the oldest American candies to retain its name and recognizable appearance over many decades. At that time, many new candies were appearing on the market, but not all brands were able to survive changing tastes and generations. Good & Plenty managed to remain recognizable even more than a century after its debut.

Originally, the candies were produced as small pieces of licorice covered in a hard sugar coating. Licorice is a plant whose root has a distinctive sweet taste and is used in food production. It is this flavor that sets Good & Plenty apart from many common fruit- or chocolate-flavored candies. The pink and white coating has become an integral part of their appearance. Thanks to their simple shape and consistent design, these candies are easily recognizable even today.

In 1996, the Good & Plenty brand became part of The Hershey Company following its acquisition of Leaf, Inc. Along with it, Hershey also acquired other well-known candy brands. Thus, these candies, which first appeared in the late 19th century, became part of the portfolio of one of the largest American confectionery manufacturers. Today, Good & Plenty is still being produced, and its history remains an example of how an old product can retain its recognition across generations.

Why the candies became popular

One reason for Good & Plenty’s popularity is its unique recipe. Unlike many candies, which have fruit, caramel, or chocolate flavors, these candies are made with licorice. Not everyone likes its distinctive aroma, but it is precisely this that helped the product stand out from the competition. The hard sugar coating adds sweetness, and the small size makes the candies convenient for snacking. The combination of flavor, shape, and colors has become a recognizable feature of the brand.

Advertising played an important role in popularizing Good & Plenty. In the 1950s, a character named Chu-Chu Charlie appeared in commercials—a train engineer who supposedly powered his locomotive with these candies. The commercials were accompanied by a cheerful jingle that helped viewers remember the product’s name. For the American audience of that time, this image became part of popular culture. The advertising character helped make Good & Plenty recognizable far beyond the store shelf.

How Good & Plenty Day Is Celebrated

There are no strict rules or mandatory rituals for this day. The easiest way to join in the celebration is to try some Good & Plenty, if they’re available for purchase. Some people use the date as an excuse to discover unusual candies with a long history. Others reminisce about old commercials or tell their children which treats were popular during their own childhoods. For themed websites and blogs, it’s also an opportunity to share facts about American sweets.

Since this is an unofficial holiday, there is no single national event in the U.S. held annually on October 24. Stores are not required to offer discounts, and schools or government agencies do not have special programs for this date. Celebrations are mostly a personal affair for those with a sweet tooth. At the same time, themed calendars help remind people of such unusual days and draw attention to the history of familiar foods.

Interesting Facts About Good & Plenty

These candies are over 130 years old. They were first produced in 1893, even before many of today’s well-known chocolate brands came into existence. This makes Good & Plenty one of the oldest candy brands in the U.S. that has survived to this day.

Their flavor is associated with licorice. The candies consist of small pieces of licorice covered in a sugar coating. Licorice root extract gives them their distinctive flavor, which differs from that of most fruit-flavored candies. That’s why Good & Plenty has both fans and people who don’t care for this flavor.

The colors pink and white have become part of the brand’s identity. The candies have a small, elongated shape and a hard, colored coating. They’re sold in branded packaging, which makes them easy to spot on store shelves. The product’s appearance has remained recognizable for many years.

The ad featuring Chu-Chu Charlie has been memorable for several generations of Americans. In the 1950s, the train engineer character appeared in commercials where the candies were depicted as a kind of fuel for the train. A cheerful jingle helped cement the name “Good & Plenty” in viewers’ memories. This campaign became one of the most famous episodes in the brand’s advertising history.

Good & Plenty is not the name of a general holiday celebrating kindness. The English words in the name can be translated as “good” and “plenty,” but October 24 is dedicated specifically to the candy. The date is one of the unofficial themed holidays celebrated in the United States. It does not have the status of a federal holiday.

Why Such Holidays Remain Popular

In the U.S., there are many unofficial dates dedicated to food, drinks, and everyday items. Some of them help promote specific products, while others emerged as lighthearted, themed excuses for fun. Such holidays do not have the same status as national or religious holidays, but they regularly appear in calendars and the media. They allow us to look at familiar things from a different perspective and learn about their history. Good & Plenty Day is one such example, where ordinary candies have been given their own day on the calendar.

On October 24, Good & Plenty Day serves as a reminder of the long history of American candies that have retained their recognizable appearance and taste since the 19th century. For some, it’s an excuse to try these unique candies, while for others, it’s a chance to learn more about the history of confectionery and advertising. And although it’s a small, unofficial holiday, it shows how even an ordinary product can become part of the cultural memories of several generations.

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