October 25 marks World Pizza Makers Day, or Pizzaiolo Day—a celebration of the artisans who transform dough, sauce, and toppings into one of the world’s most famous dishes. Pizza originated in Naples but has long since spread beyond Italy’s borders: today, it’s made with a wide variety of ingredients, from spicy Korean kimchi to sweet pears with honey. In 2026, the holiday falls on a Sunday, so this is an opportunity not only to order your favorite pizza but also to try an unusual recipe at home.

World Pizza Makers’ Day is celebrated annually on October 25. In calendars of unofficial holidays, it is linked to an event that took place on October 25, 2000: on that day, Pope John Paul II blessed the pizza makers who had traveled specifically for the gathering. Since then, this date has been commemorated as an opportunity to thank the people who make pizza every day in restaurants, pizzerias, and small family-run establishments. At the same time, it is neither a national holiday nor an official international day recognized by the UN. It is celebrated primarily within the culinary community, and restaurants and pizzerias may hold their own events, give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the kitchen, or share recipes.

The term “pizzaiolo” comes from the Italian word pizzaiuolo—the name given to someone who professionally makes pizza. This isn’t just a cook who spreads toppings on a crust. A good pizzaiolo must understand how the dough behaves, how long it needs to rise, how temperature affects the crust, and exactly when the pizza should be removed from the oven. The small details matter too: the amount of sauce, the moisture content of the toppings, the combination of cheeses, and how the ingredients are distributed across the surface. It is these details that determine whether the crust will be crispy and the edges light and airy. So, Pizzaiolo Day is dedicated not only to the dish itself but also to the craftsmanship of the people who create it.

From Street Food in Naples to Global Popularity

The

history of modern pizza is closely tied to Naples. Even before the pizza we know today came into existence, people in various parts of the world baked flatbreads and topped them with oil, herbs, and other ingredients. But it was in Naples, during the 17th and 18th centuries, that the tradition of preparing affordable food from dough, tomatoes, and other simple ingredients took shape. These flatbreads could be quickly prepared and sold right on the street, making them convenient for city dwellers, particularly poor families and workers. Over time, pizza became popular far beyond the city limits, and recipes began to vary depending on local ingredients and tastes.

At first, pizza was not the international dish that can be found today in almost any major city. Its popularity outside Italy grew largely thanks to Italian immigrants who opened bakeries and restaurants in other countries. The United States played a particularly important role in the spread of pizza, where distinct styles of preparation emerged—notably, thin-crust New York-style and deep-dish Chicago-style pizza. In various countries, people began adding local cheeses, meats, vegetables, seafood, and sauces to it. This gave rise to dozens of variations that differ from the Neapolitan original but retain the dish’s core concept: a dough base and toppings that can be customized to one’s taste.

Why the art of the pizzaiolo was added to the UNESCO list



In 2017, UNESCO added the art of the Neapolitan pizzaiolo to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is important to note that this recognition is not about pizza as a dish itself, but rather about the tradition of its preparation, the knowledge, and the skills passed down from master to apprentice. This craft involves several stages: kneading the dough, shaping it into balls, stretching the crust by hand, adding the toppings, and baking it in a wood-fired oven. The master does not simply follow a recipe—he assesses the dough’s consistency, the oven’s temperature, and the pizza’s doneness based on its appearance and his own experience.

In Naples, making pizza is also part of the local culture. The pizzaiolo’s work often takes place in full view of diners: they can watch as the master stretches the dough, tosses it into the air, and quickly adds the toppings. Knowledge is passed down within families and in professional workshops, where young chefs learn from experienced mentors. This tradition brings people together not only around food, but also around socializing, collaboration, and local history. That is why UNESCO’s recognition extends not only to the culinary techniques but also to the social significance of this craft.

How Pizza Makers’ Day Is Celebrated

There is no

single mandatory way to celebrate. Pizzerias may offer special menus, discounts, tastings, or introduce guests to unusual ingredient combinations. For the pizzaiolos themselves, it’s also an opportunity to showcase their work, share professional secrets, and remind people how much time it takes to master the craft. On social media, people post videos of dough preparation, work at the oven, and finished pizzas. But you can celebrate the holiday even without going to a restaurant: make homemade pizza, invite friends over, and let everyone choose their own toppings. And if you don’t feel like cooking, just order a pizza from your favorite pizzeria and thank the people who made it.

Traditional pizza doesn’t have to consist solely of tomato sauce, mozzarella, and sausage. In cuisines around the world, combinations are emerging that may seem strange at first but work well thanks to the contrast of flavors. For example, sweet fruits are paired with salty cheese, spicy fermented vegetables with meat, and chocolate and berries turn pizza into a dessert. It’s precisely these experiments that make the holiday exciting for those who’ve already tried the classic options and are looking for something new.

Three Unusual Pizza Recipes Worth Trying



If the classic “Margherita” no longer surprises you, Pizzaiolo Day is a great opportunity to step outside the box of traditional toppings. We’ve selected three options featuring ingredients not everyone is used to seeing on pizza: pear with blue cheese, spicy Korean kimchi, and chocolate with berries. These aren’t traditional Neapolitan recipes, but interesting variations for those who love to experiment in the kitchen.

1. Pizza with Pear, Blue Cheese, and Honey

A pear on a pizza might seem like an unusual choice, especially if you’re used to sausage, mushrooms, and tomato sauce. But the sweet fruit pairs well with the bold flavor of blue cheese, and the honey softens its slightly salty taste. This combination is actually made: you can find recipes for pizza with pears, Gorgonzola, honey, and nuts in various cookbooks.

Ingredients for one pizza:

1 ready-made pizza crust or a portion of dough;

1–2 ripe pears;

100–150 g mozzarella;

70–100 g Gorgonzola or another blue cheese;

1–2 teaspoons of honey;

a small handful of walnuts;

a little olive oil;

optional: a few fresh thyme leaves.

How to Make It



Preheat the oven to 220–240 °C or follow the temperature recommended for your dough. Wash the pears, remove the cores, and slice them thinly. Lightly brush the crust with olive oil, spread the mozzarella, and top with the pears and small pieces of Gorgonzola. Bake until the dough is done and the cheese has melted—the time will depend on the thickness of the crust and your oven. After baking, drizzle the pizza with a small amount of honey and sprinkle with chopped nuts. If you like aromatic herbs, add some thyme.

How does it taste? The slightly sweet pear, salty cheese, and honey create an unusual combination, while the nuts add crunch. This is a great option for those who love contrasting flavors and aren’t afraid to stray from the usual recipe.

2. Pizza with Korean Kimchi, Ham, and Cheese

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made from fermented vegetables, most often napa cabbage with spicy seasonings. In the typical Ukrainian mindset, this ingredient goes better with rice or Asian noodles than with Italian pizza. However, the combination of kimchi, ham, cheese, and hot sauce is already being used in modern pizza recipes. For example, Australian chef Adam Liav offers a version with pepperoni, kimchi, and Korean gochujang paste.

Ingredients for one pizza:

1 pizza crust;

100–150 g mozzarella;

80–100 g ham or pepperoni;

3–4 tablespoons of kimchi;

2 tablespoons of tomato sauce;

1 teaspoon of gochujang—optional;

1–2 green onions;

a pinch of sesame seeds—optional.

How to Make It

First, gently squeeze the kimchi to remove excess liquid; otherwise, the crust may get soggy. Mix the tomato sauce with a small amount of gochujang if you want a spicier pizza. Spread the sauce over the dough, add mozzarella, sliced ham, or pepperoni, and top with kimchi. Bake at the temperature recommended for your crust until the dough is cooked through and the cheese has melted. Sprinkle the finished pizza with green onions and, if desired, sesame seeds.

What will it taste like? Kimchi adds a tangy, spicy flavor and a distinctive fermented aroma to the pizza. The meat and cheese mellow out this flavor, while the spicy sauce makes the toppings even more vibrant. If you’ve never tried kimchi before, start with a small amount—it’s quite intense and can be spicy.

3. Dessert Pizza with Chocolate, Strawberries, and Marshmallows

Here’s an option for those who think pizza has to be savory. Dessert pizza is made with regular dough, but instead of tomato sauce, it uses chocolate or nut-chocolate spread, and the toppings include berries, fruits, and sweets. The combination of chocolate-nut spread, strawberries, and mini marshmallows can be found in recipes from kitchen appliance manufacturers and cooking websites.

Ingredients for one pizza:

1 pizza crust;

3–4 tablespoons of chocolate-nut spread;

100–150 g strawberries;

a small handful of marshmallows;

1–2 tablespoons of chopped hazelnuts—optional;

powdered sugar for serving—optional.

How to Make It

Bake the crust without the filling until it’s almost done. Remove it from the oven and spread the chocolate-hazelnut spread over the crust, leaving a small border around the edges. Add the marshmallows and return the pizza to the oven for a few minutes to let them soften and brown slightly. Keep an eye on it: marshmallows burn quickly, so don’t leave the pizza unattended. It’s best to add the strawberries after baking so they stay fresh. To finish, you can add chopped hazelnuts or a little powdered sugar.

What will it taste like? It’s something between pizza and a warm chocolate dessert. The chocolate spread makes the filling sweet, the strawberries add a fresh tartness, and the marshmallows provide a soft, chewy texture. This version is perfect for a family evening, a get-together with friends, or a children’s party.

Pizza isn’t just a recipe—it’s a canvas for creativity

World Pizza Makers Day reminds us that behind this popular dish lies the work of people who know how to handle dough, have a keen sense of flavor balance, and are constantly searching for new combinations. At the same time, pizza has long been a dish that everyone can adapt to their own tastes: some prefer the classic “Margherita,” others choose seafood, and still others enjoy sweet or spicy variations.

On Sunday, October 25, 2026, you can celebrate this holiday without any complicated plans: order a pizza from your favorite restaurant, make one at home, or try a topping you’ve never dared to try before. And don’t forget to thank the pizzaiolos—after all, it’s their skill that transforms ordinary ingredients into a dish that brings everyone together around the table.

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