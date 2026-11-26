On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving—one of the most important family holidays in the United States. On this day, families gather around a large table, give thanks for all the good things that have happened over the past year, and prepare traditional dishes. The star of the festive dinner is usually a roasted turkey, served with potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving Day is celebrated in the United States every year on the fourth Thursday of November. Therefore, the date changes every year but always falls between November 22 and 28. In 2026, the holiday falls on November 26, and next year, Americans will celebrate it on November 25.

It is a federal holiday, so government offices, banks, and many companies are closed on this day. For millions of Americans, it is also an opportunity to spend time with loved ones, especially if family members live in different cities or states. Roads and airports get very busy in the days leading up to the holiday, as people head home for a family dinner. Often, the celebration isn’t limited to just one day: relatives arrive early and spend the weekend together.

The main idea behind Thanksgiving is to take a break from daily routines and reflect on what one is grateful for. Some give thanks for their health, family, and friends; others—for their jobs, new opportunities, or support during difficult times. For many, it is first and foremost a family holiday that isn’t necessarily tied to religion.

The Origins of Thanksgiving

The history of the modern American Thanksgiving is most often linked to an event that took place in the fall of 1621 in the Plymouth Colony, in what is now the state of Massachusetts. The English settlers, often called Pilgrims, endured a harsh first winter in the New World. Many people died from disease and starvation, and those who remained had to learn to survive in unfamiliar conditions.

Members of the Wampanoag Native American tribe played a crucial role in this. They helped the settlers settle into their new home, showed them how to grow local crops—particularly corn—and shared their knowledge of the surrounding natural environment. When the colonists harvested their first successful crop in the fall, they held a festive feast. They were joined by the Wampanoag leader Ousamekin, also known as Massasoit, along with about 90 members of his people.

According to historical accounts, the celebration lasted three days. The participants ate game, fish, and other available foods. The Wampanoag, in particular, brought five deer to the feast. At the same time, historians emphasize that we do not know the exact menu of that feast, and the popular image featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie does not correspond to the documented description of the 1621 event.

It is important to remember the other side of this story as well. For the Indigenous peoples of North America, the events that followed the arrival of European colonists marked the beginning of land loss, conflicts, and displacement from their ancestral territories. Therefore, some members of Indigenous communities view Thanksgiving not only as a holiday but also as an occasion to reflect on colonization and its consequences. Today in the U.S., this history is increasingly being discussed from various perspectives, rather than simply as a friendly gathering between settlers and local residents.

How Thanksgiving Became a National Holiday

Following the events of 1621, similar days of thanksgiving were observed in various American colonies. However, there was not yet a single date common to the entire country. The holidays could be celebrated in different months, depending on the harvest, religious traditions, and decisions by local authorities.

In 1789, the first U.S. president, George Washington, proclaimed November 26 as a day of national thanksgiving. This was one of the first official celebrations of its kind in the newly independent United States. However, the tradition had not yet become an annual event: subsequent presidents could choose different dates, and sometimes the holiday was not observed at all on a national level.

Writer and editor Sarah Josephine Hale played a key role in establishing Thanksgiving. For many years, she wrote articles and appealed to politicians to establish a common annual holiday. Her campaign lasted for decades and eventually caught the attention of President Abraham Lincoln.

In 1863, during the American Civil War, Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be observed on the last Thursday in November. The president urged Americans to reflect on what they had to be grateful for, despite the war and the nation’s division. Thus, the holiday took on nationwide significance and gradually became an annual tradition.

But even after that, the date did not remain fixed. In 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving a week earlier to extend the Christmas shopping season and boost commerce during the economic crisis. The decision caused confusion: some states adopted the new date, while others continued to celebrate on the old one. In 1941, Congress finally established the rule: Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. This is the date that remains in effect today.

How Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving

The most important part of the holiday is the family dinner. Parents, children, grandparents, brothers, sisters, friends, and other loved ones gather around the same table. In some families, everyone helps prepare the meal: some are in charge of the turkey, others handle the side dishes, and still others bring dessert. Often, each guest has a traditional dish that they prepare every year.

Before dinner begins, it’s customary in many families to take turns sharing what each person is grateful for. This can be a short speech, a prayer, or simply a few words about the year’s important events. Some families remember those who are missing from the holiday table. Others play small family games, look at old photos, or watch TV together.

The table usually features more than just turkey. It is served with mashed potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, corn, vegetables, stuffing, gravy made from the meat juices, and cranberry sauce. For dessert, people often make pumpkin, apple, or pecan pie. Every family has its own recipes, so the menu can vary significantly depending on the state, the family’s background, and the hosts’ tastes.

Another important tradition is helping those in need. In the days leading up to the holiday, charitable organizations and volunteers distribute food baskets, organize free meals, and raise funds for people who cannot afford a holiday dinner. In many cities, restaurants, churches, and community centers prepare meals for people living alone, the homeless, and low-income families.

Parades, American Football, and Festive Entertainment

Thanksgiving in the U.S. has long since evolved into not just a family holiday, but also a large-scale event featuring television broadcasts, parades, and sports games. One of the most famous traditions is the Macy’s Parade in New York City. It was first held in 1924. Back then, employees in festive costumes, musicians, and animals from the zoo marched through the city streets, and the event itself was called the Christmas Parade.

Over time, the event’s main attraction became giant balloons shaped like popular characters from cartoons, comics, and movies. Every year, they are accompanied by marching bands, dance troupes, floats with decorations, and performances by artists. The parade is broadcast on television, and thousands of people line the streets of New York to watch it. For many Americans, watching this event has become a part of their Thanksgiving morning.

Another equally popular part of the holiday is American football. On this day, National Football League (NFL) games are traditionally held. Thanksgiving games have a long history: professional football teams were playing on this day as early as the beginning of the 20th century, and over time, broadcasts of the games became a regular part of the holiday program. Families can watch the game while preparing dinner or after the meal. Another tradition is the start of the big Christmas shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving is called Black Friday. That’s when stores offer big discounts, and shoppers start actively buying Christmas gifts. For many Americans, it’s one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

How the U.S. President “pardons” the turkey

One of the most famous and, at the same time, funniest Thanksgiving traditions is the turkey pardon ceremony at the White House. On the eve of the holiday, the U.S. president participates in a special event during which one or more turkeys are symbolically spared from being served at the holiday dinner. After the ceremony, the birds are sent to a place where they will continue to live.

The history of this tradition has several stages. In 1947, the National Turkey Federation officially presented a turkey to President Harry Truman for the first time. In the decades that followed, presidents sometimes sent the gifted turkeys back to the farms, but the formal pardon in its current form is associated with President George H. W. Bush. In 1989, he held a ceremony that later became an annual tradition.

In 2026, the ceremony took place on November 24. Americans chose the names Freedom and Feathers for the two turkeys, and the president pardoned Freedom. This event attracts media attention every year and becomes a source of jokes on social media. Despite its humorous nature, the ceremony has already become part of the White House’s official holiday calendar.

Why Is Turkey the Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner?

The turkey did not immediately become the main dish of the American Thanksgiving. There is no reliable evidence that it was served at the festive dinner in 1621. Early accounts mention wild fowl, venison, and other foods, but historians do not know the exact menu. Therefore, the modern tradition is not a direct replica of that dinner.

The turkey’s popularity grew gradually. It is a large bird that is convenient to prepare for a large family. One turkey is enough for many servings, and the meat can be used the next day—for sandwiches, salads, soups, or casseroles. In the 19th century, turkey began to appear more and more frequently in cookbooks and newspaper articles about Thanksgiving.

Over time, it became such a recognizable symbol of the holiday that many Americans can no longer imagine a festive dinner without it. At the same time, not all families prepare a whole bird. Some opt for just the breast, the thighs, or even alternative main courses—ham, beef, or vegetarian casseroles. But it is the roasted turkey that remains the most famous symbol of Thanksgiving.

Three American Turkey Recipes for Thanksgiving

If you want to experience the atmosphere of this American holiday, you can prepare a turkey using one of the traditional recipes. Below are three options with different flavors: a classic herb-roasted turkey, turkey with cranberry-orange glaze, and a spicy Cajun-style turkey. You can adjust the recipes to fit the size of your bird or prepare them using individual parts if a whole turkey is too large for your gathering.

1. Classic Roast Turkey with Butter and Herbs

This is one of the most popular options for the holiday table. The secret to juicy meat lies in the butter, which helps brown the skin, and the aromatic herbs. You can place onions, lemon, and garlic inside the turkey—they’ll give the bird a pleasant aroma while it roasts. This turkey pairs well with mashed potatoes, vegetables, and meat gravy.

Ingredients:

a whole turkey weighing 4–5 kg;

150 g butter at room temperature;

4 cloves of garlic;

1 lemon;

1 large onion;

a few sprigs of rosemary and thyme;

1 tablespoon chopped parsley;

salt and black pepper to taste;

2 tablespoons olive oil;

250 ml chicken broth or water.

Preparation:

If the turkey is frozen, thaw it in the refrigerator beforehand. Do not leave the turkey to thaw on the kitchen counter. Before cooking, remove the turkey from the packaging, discard the bags containing the giblets, and pat it dry thoroughly with paper towels. Mix softened butter with minced garlic, parsley, rosemary leaves, and thyme. Add salt and black pepper. Carefully spread some of the mixture under the skin on the breast, and use the rest to coat the outside of the turkey. Cut the lemon in half and the onion into large pieces. Place them inside the turkey along with a few sprigs of herbs. Do not stuff the cavity too tightly: air must circulate freely during roasting. Place the turkey in a roasting pan, breast-side up. Lightly brush the skin with olive oil. Pour broth or water into the bottom of the pan. Cover the turkey with foil if you don’t want the skin to brown too quickly. Roast in an oven preheated to 165 °C. Cooking time depends on the weight of the bird, so rely not only on the clock but also on a meat thermometer. Toward the end of cooking, you can remove the foil to let the skin turn golden and crispy. Once the meat reaches a safe internal temperature, remove the turkey from the oven and let it rest for at least 20 minutes. Then carve it into serving portions. Serve with vegetables, potatoes, and a sauce made from the juices left in the roasting pan.

2. Turkey with Cranberry-Orange Glaze

This version is especially well-suited for a holiday table, as it combines the sweet taste of orange with the light tartness of cranberries. The glaze forms an appetizing, glossy crust on the meat, and rosemary adds a pleasant herbal aroma. This recipe can be prepared using either a whole turkey or individual parts—breasts and thighs. For convenience, the version using turkey parts is provided below.

Ingredients:

approximately 2.5–3 kg of turkey, cut into large pieces;

2 tablespoons olive oil;

salt and black pepper to taste;

200 ml cranberry juice;

150 ml orange juice;

3 tablespoons orange marmalade;

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary;

30 g butter;

150 ml chicken broth;

a few sprigs of rosemary, orange slices, and a handful of cranberries for serving.

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 200 °C. Pat the turkey pieces dry with paper towels, brush with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Place them skin-side up on a baking sheet or in a large baking dish. For the glaze, combine the cranberry and orange juices in a small saucepan. Add the orange marmalade and rosemary. Bring the mixture to a boil, then simmer over low heat for about 10–15 minutes, until it thickens slightly. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the butter. Stir until it melts. Add a pinch of salt if needed. The glaze should be thick but still runny enough to brush on. Place the turkey in the oven and roast for about 60–70 minutes. Then remove the roasting pan and brush the turkey with some of the glaze. Pour chicken broth into the bottom of the pan to prevent the juices from burning. Return the turkey to the oven for another 20–30 minutes or until fully cooked. During this time, you can brush on the glaze one or two more times. If the skin starts to brown too quickly, cover the turkey with foil. Transfer the cooked turkey to a large serving platter, brush with the remaining glaze, and let rest for 20–30 minutes. Garnish with rosemary, orange wedges, and cranberries. The juices from the roasting pan can be used to make a sauce.

3. Spicy Cajun-Style Turkey

For those who want to move away from the classic creamy flavor, the Cajun version is a great choice. Cajun cuisine stems from the traditions of French-speaking settlers in Louisiana and is known for its rich spices and savory flavors. In this recipe, the turkey is rubbed with a mixture of paprika, garlic, pepper, and dried herbs. The meat turns out fragrant, with a slight kick and a golden-brown crust.

Ingredients:

a whole turkey weighing 4–5 kg;

100 g butter;

3 tablespoons olive oil;

2 teaspoons of sweet paprika;

1 teaspoon smoked paprika;

1 teaspoon dried garlic;

1 teaspoon dried onion;

1 teaspoon dried oregano;

½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper, or less if you don’t like it spicy;

salt and black pepper to taste;

1 onion;

1 lemon;

2–3 sprigs of thyme;

200 ml chicken broth.

Preparation:

Mix together the sweet and smoked paprika, dried garlic, onion, oregano, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper. Let the butter sit at room temperature until it softens. Add about half of the spice mixture to the butter and mix well. Combine the remaining spices with the olive oil. This will give you two mixtures: one for under the skin and the other for the outside of the turkey. Carefully separate the skin from the breast with your fingers, taking care not to tear it. Spread the spiced butter underneath the skin. Rub the mixture of oil and spices all over the outside of the turkey. Cut the onion and lemon into large pieces and place them inside the turkey along with the thyme. Transfer the turkey to a roasting pan and pour the chicken broth into the bottom of the pan. Roast in the oven at 165 °C until fully cooked. If the skin gets too dark, cover it with foil. Toward the end of cooking, remove the foil to achieve a crispy skin. Check the temperature with a thermometer in the thickest parts of the breast and thigh. When the turkey is done, let it rest for at least 20 minutes, then carve it. Serve with corn, mashed potatoes, or roasted vegetables.

How to Cook a Turkey Safely

When cooking a large bird, it’s important not to rush the thawing process and not to judge doneness solely by the color of the skin. It’s best to thaw a frozen turkey in the refrigerator. For every 4–5 pounds, or about 1.8–2.3 kg, allow approximately 24 hours. For example, a 4–5 kg bird may take several days to thaw, so it’s best to start the process well in advance.

Do not leave a raw turkey to thaw at room temperature: the outer parts can warm up to a temperature at which bacteria multiply rapidly, while the center remains frozen. Also, do not rinse raw turkey under the faucet—splashes can spread bacteria to the sink, countertop, and dishes.

The most reliable way to check for doneness is with a meat thermometer. The internal temperature of the thickest parts of the breast, thigh, and wing should be at least 74 °C. If the turkey is stuffed, the stuffing should also reach this temperature. After removing it from the oven, let the turkey rest for about 20 minutes: this will make it easier to carve, and the juices will distribute more evenly throughout the meat.

Interesting Facts About Thanksgiving

The first known feast lasted three days. The harvest celebration in Plymouth in the fall of 1621 was not a one-day feast like modern Thanksgiving. According to historical accounts, it lasted three days.

Turkey was not confirmed as the main dish of the first celebration. Participants ate game, venison, and other foods, but historians do not have an exact menu. The tradition of serving turkey developed much later.

The holiday has its own parade with nearly a century of history. The first Macy’s parade in New York took place in 1924. Over time, giant balloons became its main attraction.

The date of the holiday once caused some confusion. In 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving up by one week. Some states disagreed with the decision, so for two years, Americans effectively celebrated on different days.

Black Friday begins the very next day. Thanksgiving kicks off one of the busiest periods of pre-Christmas shopping in the U.S. Stores prepare discounts, and shoppers begin looking for gifts for the winter holidays.

The holiday has different meanings for different Americans. For many, it is a day for family gatherings and giving thanks. At the same time, some Indigenous peoples use this date to highlight the consequences of colonization and honor the history of their communities.

Thanksgiving remains one of the most recognizable American holidays. Its traditions have evolved over the centuries: from harvest celebrations in the colonies to a large family dinner featuring turkey, a televised parade, and football games. But the main idea remains the same—to spend time with loved ones and reflect on what we have to be grateful for.

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