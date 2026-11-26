On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Mongolia will celebrate Republic Proclamation Day—one of the country’s most important national holidays. It was on this day in 1924 that Mongolia officially became a republic, abandoned the monarchy, and adopted its first Constitution. The holiday commemorates a historic turning point that shaped the future development of the Mongolian state.

Republic Day in Mongolia falls on November 26 every year. In 2026, it will be on a Thursday. It is an official public holiday: government offices, schools, and most businesses are typically closed on this day. Mongolia commemorates this date in honor of the events of 1924. At that time, the country adopted its first Constitution and proclaimed the establishment of the Mongolian People’s Republic. This marked the end of the monarchical period in the country’s history and the beginning of a new phase in its political system.

The holiday is also known as Republic Day. It should not be confused with Mongolia’s Independence Day, which is celebrated on December 29. These dates are associated with different historical events: on November 26, 1924, the republic was proclaimed, while December 29 commemorates the restoration of the country’s independence in 1911.

How Mongolia Came to Proclaim the Republic

To understand the significance of November 26, we must go back to the early 20th century. In 1911, Mongolian political and religious leaders took advantage of the weakening of the Qing Dynasty in China and declared independence from China. Bogdo-gegeen, the spiritual leader of Mongolia, became head of state and was proclaimed Bogd Khan. However, the country’s independence remained fragile. In 1919, Chinese troops reoccupied Mongolia. In 1921, the People’s Revolution took place, after which the country gradually restored its independent governance. Mongolian revolutionary forces, which received support from Soviet Russia, played an important role in these events.

After the revolution, the Bogd Khan formally remained head of state. However, his power was already limited, and political influence was gradually shifting to the revolutionary government. When the Bogd Khan died on May 20, 1924, the question of the future form of government became particularly pressing. At that time, the Mongolian authorities decided to abandon the monarchy and establish a republic. In November 1924, the first Great State Khural—a representative body—convened to review and adopt the new Constitution. On November 26, the document was adopted, and Mongolia was officially proclaimed the People’s Republic.

Why the First Constitution Was So Important

The 1924 Constitution was the first in Mongolia’s history. It enshrined a new form of government and laid the foundations for the political system. The monarchy was abolished, and the country was proclaimed a republic with representative government bodies.

This document also established the principles governing the operation of state institutions and enshrined new political rules. In particular, it provided for the creation of a system of government in which the Great State Khural played a key role. For Mongolia, this marked a transition from the traditional monarchical system to a new political order.

At the same time, it is important to keep the historical context in mind. The Mongolian People’s Republic developed under the significant influence of the Soviet Union and eventually became a socialist state. The political system of that time was far from modern democracy. Therefore, the proclamation of the republic was an important stage in nation-building, but it did not signify the emergence of a political system completely independent of external influence. In 1940, 1960, and 1992, the country adopted new versions of the Constitution. The 1992 Constitution was of particular significance, as it enshrined a democratic parliamentary system following the peaceful transition from the socialist regime. It is this Constitution that serves as the legal foundation of modern Mongolia.

How Republic Day Is Celebrated

On November 26, Mongolia holds state and cultural events dedicated to the country’s history. An important part of the celebration consists of official ceremonies commemorating the proclamation of the republic and the adoption of the first Constitution. Speeches by government officials, themed gatherings, and historical events may be held to mark this memorable date.

In the capital, Ulaanbaatar, and other cities, events dedicated to Mongolian statehood are organized. These may include exhibitions, lectures, cultural programs, and gatherings that recount the country’s path to its current political system. Museums and educational institutions use this date to highlight important events of the 1920s.

For Mongolians, it is also an opportunity to reflect on their nation’s history, traditions, and the people who played a role in the formation of the state. Festive events may feature national symbols, the singing of the national anthem, and cultural performances. Some communities participate in the celebrations through traditional games and national attire. For example, you might see the Mongolian deel—a traditional long robe with a wide sash. It is also worn during other important national holidays.

Mongolian Traditions and Interesting Facts

The deel is a garment with a centuries-old history. It is a traditional Mongolian costume worn by both men and women. It features long sleeves, a high collar, and a wide sash. The cut and embellishments may vary depending on the region and occasion. The deel is worn for major family events, national holidays, and cultural ceremonies.

Shagay is a traditional game played with bones. It is played with the shin bones of sheep or goats. These bones are tossed, collected, and used in various games. Shagay has ancient roots and remains an integral part of Mongolian culture. Such games can be seen during family gatherings and folk celebrations.

November 26 is not Independence Day in the modern sense. This date commemorates the proclamation of the republic and the adoption of the first Constitution. The restoration of Mongolia’s independence is celebrated separately on December 29. In 1911, the country declared its independence from the Qing Empire, and by the end of that year, its new state status was officially established.

Mongolia has a long tradition of statehood. Its history does not begin in 1924. As early as the 13th century, Genghis Khan united the Mongol tribes and founded the Great Mongol Empire. Therefore, the proclamation of the republic was not the beginning of Mongol statehood, but an important stage in its further development.

The 1992 Constitution enshrined the new political system. Following peaceful democratic changes in the early 1990s, Mongolia abandoned the one-party socialist model. The new Constitution defined the country as a democratic republic with a parliamentary system of government.

Is November 26 a holiday in Mongolia?

Yes, Republic Proclamation Day is a national holiday and an official day off. In 2026, it falls on Thursday, November 26. For most residents, it is a non-working day, and schools, government offices, and most businesses are closed.

The holiday has not only historical but also symbolic significance. It commemorates Mongolia’s transition from a monarchy to a republic and the first Constitution, which laid the foundation for the new state system. For the country, this is one of the dates that help preserve the memory of the difficult path to modern statehood.

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