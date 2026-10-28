October 28, 2026 — International Animation Day: How the First Cartoons Came to Be

Every year on October 28, the world celebrates International Animation Day—a celebration of cartoons, illustrated stories, and the art of bringing still images to life. It was established in 2002 to draw attention to animation and the people who create it using drawings, puppets, clay, and computer technology. The date is linked to an event that took place in Paris back in 1892 and became a milestone in the history of animation.

International Animation Day falls on October 28 every year. In 2026, it will be on a Wednesday. The holiday is dedicated not only to the cartoons that children watch but also to the entire animation industry: from short independent films to feature-length movies, commercials, music videos, and visual effects. The holiday was initiated by the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA). The organization launched it in 2002 to promote animation in various countries and showcase just how diverse this art form can be. The idea was not to create yet another major festival, but to make animation more accessible to a wider audience. That’s why movie theaters, cultural centers, educational institutions, artists, animators, and anyone interested in cartoons can join in the celebration.

According to ASIFA, the festival has since spread to dozens of countries. Various cities organize screenings, creative gatherings, lectures, and workshops. Some events are dedicated to well-known works, while others introduce audiences to new creators, experimental techniques, and short films.

Why is the festival celebrated on October 28?

The date is linked to the French inventor Émile Reynaud. On October 28, 1892, he publicly demonstrated moving drawings for the first time at the Musée Grévin in Paris using his own invention—the optical theater, or Théâtre Optique. This event is considered one of the key milestones in the history of animation, as viewers could see on the screen not just individual drawings, but a sequence of images that created the illusion of movement.

Prior to this, Reynaud had already been working on devices that helped bring drawings to life. In 1877, he developed the praxinoscope—an optical device that allowed viewers to see motion through the rapid succession of images. Later, the inventor refined his technique and created the optical theater. He patented it in 1888, and four years later, he presented to the public illustrated performances known as “light pantomimes.”

This was an important step in the development of screen animation. Reynaud did not simply demonstrate a short, repetitive sequence of movements; he sought to tell stories using characters and sets. That is why his works are often cited among the early precursors of modern cartoons. In honor of this event, ASIFA chose October 28 as the date for the international celebration.

How the optical theater worked

Reynaux’s invention was significantly more complex than a simple toy with rapidly changing pictures. For his presentations, he used a long, flexible strip with hand-drawn phases of movement. The strip had special holes, and the images passed through a system of mirrors and lenses, which projected them onto the screen. A separate projection could display a stationary background against which the characters moved.

Reynolds operated the device himself and could adjust the pace of the show. This gave him more control over the story than many early optical toys allowed. He could move the ribbon forward or backward and adjust the sequence of scenes. The screenings were accompanied by music composed specifically for the performances.

Audiences flocked to the Grévin Museum to witness this unusual spectacle. At that time, cinema as we know it today had not yet become a common form of entertainment, so the opportunity to see moving, hand-drawn characters on screen made a strong impression. The “light pantomimes” continued until 1900. Reynaux’s two surviving works—“Poor Pierrot” and “Around the Booth”—give an idea of what his animation looked like.

How International Animation Day Is Celebrated

The holiday is celebrated differently in various countries. The most common format is special screenings of animated films. Audiences are shown both well-known works and short films by independent filmmakers, student films, and experimental projects. Such programs allow viewers to see the wide variety of ways artists can work with movement, color, music, and storytelling.

Another popular format is workshops. Participants can try their hand at creating their own short animated film, drawing a character, shooting stop-motion animation, or working with clay and paper. This doesn’t always require sophisticated equipment: sometimes all you need is a smartphone, a simple app, and a few dozen drawings. These sessions help participants understand how much time and attention even a short scene requires.

They also hold exhibitions of sketches, storyboards, characters, and background art. Visitors can see how a concept evolves from the first sketches to the finished frame. During lectures, animators discuss their work on films, finding their style, character creation, and technical challenges. Professional meetups help creators exchange experiences and discover the work of colleagues from other countries. ASIFA supports the international exchange of animated films so that audiences can discover works from different cultures. Therefore, the festival does not have a single, mandatory program for everyone. In each country, the program is curated by local organizations, artists, and cultural institutions.

Interesting Facts About Animation

The first animated screenings appeared long before modern cartoons. Even before the advent of cinema, inventors experimented with optical devices that created the illusion of motion. They used rapid changes in drawings, mirrors, and light. Such experiments laid the foundation for the development of various animation and cinematographic technologies.

In the past, drawings had to be created by hand. In traditional hand-drawn animation, artists prepared many images, each of which differed slightly from the previous one. When shown in rapid succession, they created the impression of continuous motion. A few seconds of a finished scene could require dozens or even hundreds of individual drawings.

Animation isn’t just about drawing. Cartoons are created in various ways: using puppets, clay, paper cutouts, sand, objects, and computer graphics. In stop-motion animation, the artist photographs an object, slightly changes its position, and takes the next frame. When the frames are played back in sequence, the object appears to move on its own.

Animation can tell complex stories without words. Some films have no dialogue, but the characters’ emotions are conveyed through movement, color, music, and expressive details. This approach allows viewers from different countries to understand the story without translation. That is why animation has become a popular form of international cultural exchange.

An entire team is involved in creating an animated film. In addition to animators, screenwriters, directors, character designers, lighting specialists, editors, composers, and voice actors may all work on the film. In large-scale projects, each stage may be handled by a separate team. Even a short scene often goes through several stages of production before it appears on screen.

Animation isn’t limited to movie theaters. It’s used in video games, advertising, educational materials, music videos, and scientific visualizations. Animation can be used to depict processes that are difficult to capture with a conventional camera, such as the movement of planets, the workings of cells, or the inner workings of technical devices. That’s why this art form combines creativity, technology, and science.

How to Join the Celebration

You don’t have to be an artist or work in the film industry to celebrate International Animation Day. The easiest way is to watch an animated film you haven’t had time for before or discover the work of independent creators. You can host a movie night at home with friends or family and discuss how your favorite characters were created.

Another option is to try making your own short animation. To do this, you can draw a few frames in a notebook, create a moving scene with paper cutouts, or shoot a short video using objects, changing their positions after each frame. Even a simple exercise helps you see how the illusion of motion is created. If you’d like to join the professional community, look for screenings, exhibitions, and workshops in your city or online. Organizers in various countries announce their own programs for October 28 and the days closest to that date. Information about international initiatives is published by ASIFA and its national chapters.

International Animation Day reminds us that behind every animated film lies the ideas, hard work, and imagination of many people. From Émile Reynaud’s hand-drawn films to modern computer graphics, animation is constantly evolving, but its core principle remains the same: still images can come to life and tell stories.

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