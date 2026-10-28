October 28, 2026 — World Judo Day: How a Japanese Martial Art Became a Sport

Every year on October 28, the world celebrates World Judo Day—a celebration of the Japanese martial art that has become one of the most popular sports. This date marks the birthday of Jigoro Kano—the founder of modern judo—who sought to teach people not only how to defend themselves, but also how to respect others, exercise self-control, and work on their character. Each year, the international judo community selects a theme for the celebration to highlight values that extend far beyond the judo mat.

World Judo Day falls on October 28 every year. In 2026, it will be celebrated on a Wednesday. The holiday brings together athletes, coaches, referees, fans, and anyone interested in judo. Its main goal is to raise awareness about the sport, make it more accessible, and remind people of the principles on which it is based. The date was not chosen at random. It was on October 28, 1860, that Jigoro Kano—a Japanese educator and the founder of judo—was born. The International Judo Federation began observing World Judo Day in 2011. At the same time, the World Judo Federation was founded in 2010, and it also launched a separate initiative in honor of Jigoro Kano. Therefore, these dates are sometimes linked, although the International Judo Federation’s official annual campaign began in 2011.

Each year, the celebration has a specific theme. It helps focus attention on a particular value of judo and show how it can be applied in everyday life. Over the years, themes have included respect, perseverance, honor, unity, courage, friendship, well-being, and peace. In 2026, the International Judo Federation dedicated World Judo Day to the theme of belonging—the feeling that every person has a place in a club, a team, and the larger judo family.

How Judo Began

The history of judo began in Japan in the late 19th century. Its founder, Jigoro Kano, studied traditional Japanese martial arts, particularly jujutsu. He sought to preserve effective techniques while making training safer and transforming it into a system of physical and moral education. In 1882, Kano founded the Kodokan school in Tokyo. This year is considered the beginning of modern judo. The name comes from Japanese words that can be translated as “the gentle way.” The idea was to use an opponent’s strength and movement rather than relying solely on one’s own physical power. Balance, the right timing, technique, and the ability to assess a situation were all important.

Kano wanted his system to help people develop not only physically. He believed that training should foster discipline, responsibility, and respect for others. In judo, it’s not just about executing a technique; it’s about learning to control your own actions and look out for your partner. That’s why, during training, students work extensively in pairs and gradually learn to trust one another.

Over time, judo spread beyond Japan’s borders. It began to be taught in other countries, international tournaments were held, and national federations were established. In 1951, the International Judo Federation was founded to coordinate the development of the sport on a global level. Today, judo combines the traditions of Japanese martial arts with modern sports rules.

Who Was Jigoro Kano

Jigoro Kano was born on October 28, 1860, in Japan. He was not only a martial arts master but also an educator who devoted considerable attention to the education and upbringing of young people. In his youth, Kano was not particularly physically strong and sought a way to learn how to defend himself. This is what led him to study jujutsu and, later, to create his own system. Kano did not simply want to teach people how to win in fights. He sought to make training a tool for personal development. In his view, a person should become stronger not only physically but also in character. They should be able to work as part of a team, respect others, and use their skills responsibly.

One of the main principles associated with Kano’s philosophy is “the most efficient use of energy.” This means that success depends not only on strength but also on proper movement, calculation, and the ability to capitalize on a situation. Another important principle is mutual support and well-being. A person develops themselves while simultaneously helping others to develop.

Kano also played an important role in promoting sports and physical education in Japan. He became the first Japanese member of the International Olympic Committee. His work helped lay the foundation for the international recognition of judo. Today, his name is mentioned not only in the history of martial arts but also in discussions about education through sports.

How World Judo Day Is Celebrated

There is no single mandatory format for the celebration. Clubs, sports schools, and national federations choose for themselves how to participate in this international initiative. Most often, they organize open training sessions, demonstration events, instructional classes for children and adults, and meet-and-greets with experienced athletes. Such events allow even those who have never stepped onto the tatami before to get acquainted with judo.

Some clubs hold training sessions to which they invite friends and family members of the athletes. Beginners are shown basic movements, taught how to fall properly, and given an explanation of why so much attention is paid to safety in judo. For children, playful sessions may be organized so they can learn to move, maintain balance, and follow the rules. Experienced athletes, on the other hand, can practice their techniques, participate in group training sessions, or lead master classes.

Another format involves discussions about the history of judo and its values. Coaches explain why respect for one’s opponent is important even during a tense match, how to cope with defeat, and why self-control is no less important than physical training. Such gatherings help people see judo not only as a competition for results but also as a system of personal development. Each year, the International Judo Federation prepares materials for the celebration: posters, logos, and informational kits for clubs and federations. Participants can share photos, videos, and stories about their events on social media. Thanks to this, events in different countries become part of a single international initiative.

What Values Does Judo Promote?

Judo is often called a sport of character. During training, athletes learn not only to perform throws and holds but also to follow the rules and respect their coach and training partner. On the tatami, one cannot act recklessly: every technique must be performed with the other person’s safety in mind. This fosters a habit of taking responsibility for one’s own actions. One of the foundations of judo is respect. Before and after a match, athletes bow to one another. This gesture does not signify submission or acknowledgment of the opponent’s superiority. It symbolizes a willingness to follow the rules, value one’s partner, and treat them with dignity regardless of the outcome of the match.

Self-control and perseverance are no less important. In training, not everything works out on the first try: you have to repeat movements many times, work on your mistakes, and gradually improve your technique. Defeats are also part of the athletic journey. They help identify weaknesses and understand what needs further work. Another principle is mutual support. Partners train together, so one person’s success depends on the other’s willingness to work hard, follow the rules, and maintain a safe environment. It is this principle that explains why, in judo, not only personal victories but also the development of the entire community are of great importance.

Interesting Facts About Judo

Judo became an Olympic sport in Tokyo. Men’s competitions were first included in the Olympic program in 1964, when the Games were held in Japan. For the country where judo originated, this was a symbolic event. In 1968, judo was not part of the Olympic program, but it returned for the 1972 Games. Women’s competitions became a full-fledged part of the Olympic program in Barcelona in 1992.

Judo is practiced on a tatami. This is the name given to the special mat on which training sessions and matches take place. It helps reduce the risk of injury during falls and throws. Athletes usually train in a special uniform—the judogi, which is often called a kimono. Its durable fabric withstands grips and vigorous movements.

Judo uses a belt system. The color of the belt indicates the athlete’s level of proficiency, although the specific system may vary depending on the country, age, and organization. Beginners usually start with a white belt, and in many systems, darker colors signify a gradual increase in skill. A black belt does not mean that a person already knows everything; it signifies the achievement of a certain level and the opportunity to continue advanced training.

Victory isn’t achieved by strength alone. In judo, balance, precision, and the ability to use an opponent’s movement to one’s advantage are crucial. An athlete can create an opportunity for a throw by shifting the opponent’s center of gravity or forcing them to take a step at the wrong moment. Therefore, technique and tactics are often just as important as physical strength.

Judo is not just for professional athletes. It is practiced by children, teenagers, adults, and veteran athletes. There are adapted training formats for people with disabilities, including athletes with hearing impairments. The goal of these programs is to give people the opportunity to train, develop their skills, and be part of the sports community. It is precisely this accessibility and sense of belonging that became the theme of World Judo Day in 2026.

How to Join the Celebration

To celebrate World Judo Day, you don’t need to already know how to perform throws or have any athletic experience. You can find the nearest club and see if they offer open training sessions for beginners. Before your first session, it’s a good idea to check what clothing is required and whether you can attend without a special uniform. The coach will help you master the basic moves and explain the rules for safe partner work.

If you’re not planning to take up judo just yet, you can watch matches, learn about the history of the sport, or find out more about its founder. For families with children, attending a demonstration or a trial class is a great option. Athletes can join a themed training session, invite a friend, or share a story about what the sport has taught them.

World Judo Day reminds us that this martial art can be not only a way to compete but also a means of personal development and communication. Its core principles—respect, self-control, perseverance, and mutual aid—are important both on the tatami and off it. That is why, on October 28, judokas around the world talk not only about athletic achievements but also about how to make their communities more open and supportive.

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