October 29, 2026 — Republic Day in Turkey: How the National Holiday Came to Be

Every year on October 29, Turkey celebrates Republic Day—one of the country’s most important national holidays. On this very day in 1923, the parliament officially proclaimed Turkey a republic, and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was elected as its first president. In 2026, the country will celebrate the 103rd anniversary of this event. Turkish flags are displayed in the streets, and solemn ceremonies, concerts, and parades are held; in the evening, many cities host festive events and fireworks displays.

Republic Day, known in Turkish as Cumhuriyet Bayramı, is linked to events that radically changed the country’s history. Until the early 1920s, the Ottoman Empire—a state with a centuries-long history ruled by a sultan—existed in these territories. However, after World War I, the empire found itself in a deep crisis, and its territories became the subject of a struggle between various forces. In response to foreign intervention and plans to partition the territories, a national liberation struggle began, with Mustafa Kemal emerging as one of its main leaders.

After the main phase of this struggle ended, the Turkish leadership set out to establish a new state. A key step was the abolition of the sultanate on November 1, 1922. This meant that the sultan would no longer be the head of state, although the question of the final form of government still required a political decision. In July 1923, the Treaty of Lausanne was signed, which secured international recognition of Turkey’s new political system and borders. And on October 13 of that same year, Ankara officially became the country’s capital.

The final decision on the form of government was made on October 29, 1923. On that day, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey amended the constitutional law and proclaimed the republic. From then on, Turkey was to be a state where the head of state is elected, rather than power being passed down by hereditary succession according to the monarchical principle. On the same day, Mustafa Kemal was unanimously elected the first president of the republic. This event marks the beginning of the history of the modern Republic of Turkey.

Why the Republic Became Important for Turkey

The proclamation of the republic was not merely a change in the state’s name. It symbolized a rejection of the monarchical system and a transition to a new political order. At the heart of the official concept of the republic lay the principle of popular sovereignty—the idea that the people are the source of state power. It was this principle that became one of the key symbols of the new state project.

Mustafa Kemal, who would later be known as Atatürk, played a major role in the establishment of the republic. He led the national liberation struggle, became the first president, and spearheaded sweeping political and social reforms. In the years that followed, the country reformed its system of government, education, legislation, and other spheres of public life. Some of these reforms were aimed at creating a secular state and modernizing institutions along European lines.

At the same time, the transition from an empire to a republic did not mean that all of the country’s problems disappeared immediately. The new state had to build its own institutions, overcome the consequences of the war, and define its place in the world. That is why, on October 29, Turkey commemorates not only the proclamation of the republic itself but also the struggle that preceded it. For many citizens, this is a day to remember those who fought in the War of Independence and to celebrate the founding of the new state.

Who Was Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is one of the central figures in modern Turkish history. He was a military commander and political leader who led the national liberation struggle after World War I. His name is closely associated with the founding of the Republic of Turkey and the first decades of its existence. On October 29, 1923, he became the country’s first president.

During his leadership, Turkey underwent a series of sweeping reforms. In particular, the caliphate was abolished in 1924, and subsequently, the education system, legislation, and writing system were reformed: in 1928, the Turkish language transitioned from the Arabic script to the Latin alphabet in official use. These changes had a significant impact on state institutions and the daily lives of citizens. At the same time, the reforms were imposed from above and accompanied by political restrictions, which is why historians view this period within the broader context of the republic’s formation.

Mustafa Kemal received the surname “Atatürk,” which can be translated as “Father of the Turks,” in 1934 in accordance with the law on surnames that had been enacted. Today, his portraits can be seen in government offices, schools, and other public places throughout Turkey. On Republic Day, people gather at monuments to Atatürk, and official delegations lay flowers at memorials. For the country, he remains a symbol of the founding of the republic, although assessments of certain aspects of his political legacy may vary.

How Republic Day Is Celebrated in Turkey

Celebrations take place throughout the country—from large cities to small towns. National flags are displayed on homes, government buildings, schools, and streets. The red flag with a white crescent and star is visible these days on balconies, storefronts, cars, and public squares. Posters, concerts, and themed exhibitions dedicated to the history of the republic are also organized for the holiday.

One of the traditions is official ceremonies attended by government officials, military personnel, representatives of civic organizations, and local residents. In the capital, Ankara, Atatürk’s mausoleum—Anıtkabir—holds a special place. Commemorative events are held there, and wreaths are laid. Celebrations also take place at monuments to the republic’s founder in other cities. These ceremonies combine commemorating historical events with a reminder of the importance of national independence.

Schools play a major role in the celebrations. Students prepare performances, recite poems, sing, participate in themed productions, and talk about the country’s history. In some cities, there are parades, marches, performances by musical groups, and dance events. Local authorities and cultural institutions organize concerts, and in the evening, the festivities may be complemented by light shows and fireworks. The specific program varies by city and year, so the format of the celebrations is not the same everywhere.

For many Turks, this day also holds family significance. People gather in central squares, stroll through the city, attend concerts, or watch the festive parades. Some citizens celebrate at home, decorating their balconies and windows with flags. In major cities, particularly Istanbul and Ankara, the main streets can be crowded, and traffic patterns are temporarily adjusted due to large-scale events.

When the celebrations begin and whether it’s a holiday

Republic Day falls on October 29 every year, regardless of the day of the week. In 2026, it will be a Thursday. The country will mark the 103rd anniversary of the proclamation of the republic. For citizens, this is an official public holiday, so government offices, schools, and banks are usually closed. There may be changes to public transportation schedules, especially in areas where parades or other mass events are taking place.

The celebrations begin the day before. According to the rules governing this national holiday, festivities kick off in the afternoon of October 28, and October 29 itself is a full day off. During this time, cities hold preparatory events, decorate the streets, and set up stages for concerts. Stores, cafes, restaurants, and tourist attractions may operate on their own schedules, so not all establishments are necessarily closed. If you plan to visit popular attractions or attend major events, it’s a good idea to check the local schedule in advance.

Interesting Facts About Republic Day

The decision was made in a single day. On October 29, 1923, parliament approved amendments to the constitutional law that established a republican form of government. Mustafa Kemal was immediately elected president. This marked the final stage of the political changes that had been taking place since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.

Preparations continued right up to the last moment. According to historical accounts, on the evening of October 28, Mustafa Kemal discussed with his colleagues his intention to proclaim the republic the following day. After dinner, he worked on the draft law together with İsmet İnönü. This story is often cited as an example of how rapidly events unfolded on the eve of the proclamation of the republic.

Initially, the celebrations took a different form. The first official celebrations marking the anniversary of the proclamation of the republic were held on October 29, 1924. And in 1925, parliament officially designated this day as a national holiday. Over time, the traditions of the celebration evolved, giving rise to larger-scale ceremonies, concerts, and mass events.

In 2023, Turkey celebrated the centennial of the republic. Special exhibitions, cultural programs, and commemorative events were organized for the 100th anniversary. A grand naval parade took place on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, and light shows and fireworks displays were organized in various cities. The anniversary served as an occasion to reflect on the history of the state’s founding and its development over the past hundred years.

The symbols of the holiday are the flag and a portrait of Atatürk. During the celebrations, they can be seen on the streets, on buildings, in schools, and in public institutions. The flag serves as a reminder of national independence, while the image of the first president commemorates the events surrounding the founding of the republic. These symbols are an important part of both official ceremonies and everyday celebrations.

Republic Day is also celebrated outside of Turkey. Festive events are held at Turkish diplomatic missions and communities abroad. The format varies by country: these may include official receptions, concerts, exhibitions, or gatherings of members of the Turkish community. Such events provide an opportunity for people living far from their homeland to join in the celebrations.

What This Holiday Means to Turks Today

Republic Day is not just an occasion to commemorate the events of 1923. It is also linked to Turkey’s contemporary understanding of its statehood, independence, and political history. For many citizens, it is a day to honor those who participated in the national liberation struggle and to commemorate the founding of the republic. At the same time, the celebrations take various forms: for some, official ceremonies are the main focus; for others, it’s school events, concerts, or family outings.

Every year on October 29, red-and-white flags adorn Turkish cities, and people gather in public squares to join in the festivities. The history of this day serves as a reminder of the transition from an empire to a republic and of the sweeping changes that took place in the country in the early 20th century. In 2026, Turkey will once again celebrate this date—marking the 103rd anniversary of the proclamation of the republic.

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