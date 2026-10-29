Holiday on October 29, 2026 — Coronation Day of the King of Cambodia

Every year on October 29, Cambodia celebrates King Norodom Siamoni’s Coronation Day. It was on this day in 2004 that he officially ascended the throne following the abdication of his father, King Norodom Sihanouk. The year 2026 will mark the 22nd anniversary of this event. To celebrate the holiday, the country holds festive events, pays tribute to the monarch, and puts on a fireworks display in the evening.

Coronation Day in Cambodia is linked to a significant event in the country’s modern history—the accession to the throne of King Norodom Siamoni. His predecessor, Norodom Sihanouk, was one of Cambodia’s most prominent political figures. He played a significant role in the country’s life for decades, particularly during the period of independence from France and the subsequent political changes. In October 2004, Sihanouk abdicated the throne due to his age and health. After that, Cambodia had to select a new monarch.

The successor was chosen by the Council of the Throne—a special body responsible for selecting a new king in accordance with Cambodian rules of succession. On October 14, 2004, the council endorsed the candidacy of Prince Norodom Siamoni. He was the son of Norodom Sihanouk and Queen Mother Norodom Monineat Sihanouk. At that time, Siamoni had extensive experience in the cultural sphere, particularly in dance and music, but was not known as an active political figure. His election marked the beginning of a new era in the history of the Cambodian monarchy.

The official coronation ceremony took place on October 29, 2004. It was the culmination of several days of celebrations attended by members of the royal family, Buddhist monks, government officials, and foreign guests. This date was subsequently established as the annual Coronation Day. Since then, October 29 has served as a reminder of the change in monarch and the continuation of the royal tradition in Cambodia. Today, it is an official national holiday and a day off for employees in both the public and private sectors.

Who Is King Norodom Siamoni?

Norodom Siamoni was born on May 14, 1953, in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. He is the eldest son of former King Norodom Sihanouk and Queen Mother Norodom Monineat Sihanouk. The future monarch spent much of his childhood and youth abroad. In the 1960s, he studied in Prague, where he received an education in music and classical dance. He later continued his studies in the arts and cinema.

Before ascending to the throne, Siamoni worked in the cultural sector for many years. He taught classical dance in France, promoted Khmer art, and represented Cambodia in international cultural organizations. In the 1990s, he became the country’s representative to UNESCO in Paris. This background differed from the typical image of a politician who spends his entire life building a career in public administration. Siamoni was known first and foremost as a figure associated with culture, the arts, and international cooperation.

After being elected king, he returned to Cambodia and assumed a new role in public life. Since then, his name has been inextricably linked to the country’s monarchy. At the same time, Cambodia is a constitutional monarchy, so the king does not rule the state alone. His role is defined by the constitution and encompasses representative, state, and symbolic functions. The monarch embodies the continuity of the state’s tradition, while day-to-day political governance is carried out by the government and other constitutional institutions.

How the 2004 Coronation Unfolded

The coronation of Norodom Siamoni was not merely an official ceremony marking the transfer of power. It combined state protocol, royal customs, and religious rites that are central to Cambodian traditions. The celebrations lasted several days and took place on the grounds of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh. Members of the royal family, high-ranking officials, clergy, and diplomats attended. A large crowd gathered for the final part of the events, eager to catch a glimpse of the new king.

Buddhist rites played a significant role in the ceremony. During one of the stages of the coronation, monks prayed for the well-being of the new monarch and his reign. Traditional rituals involving offerings, the burning of incense, and the use of flowers also took place. Representatives of the Brahmanic religious tradition, which has historically influenced royal rituals in the region, also participated in the ceremonies. This combination of elements reflects Cambodia’s complex cultural history, where Buddhism plays a central role in public life, yet some ancient ceremonial customs have survived to this day.

The coronation also had an official aspect: the new king received the appropriate titles and was presented as head of state. For the country, this served as confirmation that, following Norodom Sihanouk’s abdication, the monarchy continues to exist. However, the 2004 ceremonies should not be viewed as a precise blueprint for every subsequent October 29 celebration. The annual coronation anniversary now takes a different form and focuses on honoring the monarch and commemorating the day of his accession to the throne.

How Cambodia Celebrates Coronation Day

October 29 is an official national holiday in Cambodia. This means that government offices and schools are typically closed, and the operating schedules of individual companies and banks are adjusted according to the holiday calendar. At the same time, it is not necessarily a day of mass street celebrations in every town or village. The format of the celebrations depends on local traditions, the official program, and the organizations hosting the events. The main focus is on the king and the significance of the monarchy for the state.

One tradition is the broadcast of official messages of congratulations to the monarch. These are aired on national television and radio and also posted on social media. Municipal and provincial administrations join in the anniversary celebrations by organizing local festivities. Messages wishing the king good health and a long life appear in public spaces. Such greetings are part of the official tribute to the head of state.

Another element of the celebration is evening fireworks. They are organized as a symbolic conclusion to the festive day. In the capital, Phnom Penh, the festivities attract the attention of residents and visitors alike, although the exact program may vary from year to year. In other towns and cities, the celebrations may be more modest and consist mainly of official greetings and local ceremonies. According to Cambodia’s state news agency, official events across the country and an evening fireworks display are also planned for the anniversary in 2026.

For many citizens, this is also an opportunity to reflect on the history of the royal family and the role of the monarchy in the country’s life. Cambodian culture places significant emphasis on respect for elders, religious traditions, and national symbols. However, one should not assume that all residents celebrate this day in the same way: some follow the official events, some spend the day off with their families, and others view it primarily as an additional day off from work. In cities where large-scale events are taking place, there may be temporary changes to public transportation schedules and restrictions on access to certain public places.

Why the Royal Monarchy Is Important to Cambodia

Cambodia has a long history of monarchy dating back to the Khmer states of Southeast Asia. For centuries, royal authority has been closely linked to religion, culture, and notions of national unity. However, the modern monarchy differs significantly from ancient forms of government. Today, its status and powers are defined by the constitution, and the king serves as head of state within the constitutional system. Therefore, Coronation Day is not only a celebration of a specific individual but also a reminder of a historical institution that continues to exist in modern Cambodia.

After decades of political upheaval in the 20th century, the monarchy was reinstated as part of Cambodia’s state system in the early 1990s. In 1993, the country restored the constitutional monarchy following a period of conflict and political upheaval. Norodom Sihanouk returned to the throne, and after his abdication in 2004, Norodom Siamoni became king. That is why his coronation is significant not only as a personal event in the monarch’s life but also as a milestone in the country’s recent history.

At the same time, the king’s role should not be confused with the powers of the government. Cambodia has a parliament, a government, and a judicial system that operate in accordance with the constitutional order. The king is an important national symbol, but day-to-day political decisions are made by other branches of government. This separation of powers is one of the key features of a modern constitutional monarchy.

Interesting Facts About the King and the Holiday

The king has a background that is unusual for a monarch. Before ascending to the throne, Norodom Siamoni had a professional career in classical dance and music. He studied the arts in Europe, taught ballet in France, and represented Cambodia in cultural organizations. This experience sets him apart from many modern monarchs, whose careers prior to ascending the throne were primarily linked to military or civil service.

The king is elected by the Throne Council. In Cambodia, the throne does not automatically pass to the monarch’s eldest child. The Throne Council designates the new king in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions. It was this body that selected Norodom Siamoni in October 2004 following his father’s abdication.

The coronation lasted several days. In 2004, the festivities consisted of a series of ceremonies rather than a single brief event. The program included religious rites, meetings with representatives of the state and the royal family, and the official proclamation of the new monarch. This format demonstrated that the coronation holds spiritual, cultural, and state significance simultaneously.

The king’s coronation day and birthday are separate holidays. Norodom Siamoni was born on May 14, 1953, and ascended to the throne on October 29, 2004. Therefore, in Cambodia, his birthday and the anniversary of his coronation are celebrated separately. Both dates are included in the official calendar of public holidays.

In 2024, the 20th anniversary of the coronation was celebrated. That marked two decades since Siamoni became king. In 2026, the country will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of this event. The annual observance of this date provides an opportunity to reflect on the change of monarch and the continuation of the royal tradition.

When Is Coronation Day Celebrated in 2026?

In 2026, the Coronation Day of the King of Cambodia falls on Thursday, October 29. The date remains the same every year, as it is tied to a specific historical event in 2004. On this day, the country will mark 22 years since Norodom Siamoni officially became monarch. In Cambodia’s national calendar, the holiday is designated as an official day off.

If you’re planning a trip to Cambodia during this period, you should take into account possible changes in the operating hours of government offices, banks, and some businesses. Tourist attractions, restaurants, and hotels may operate on their own schedules, so it’s best to check their hours in advance. In the capital, you can follow official announcements about holiday events, as well as any traffic restrictions near the ceremony venues. At the same time, don’t expect every city to have the same celebration program.

Coronation Day reminds Cambodians of the event that marked the beginning of Norodom Siamoni’s reign. It combines state tradition, respect for the royal family, and elements of the country’s cultural heritage. For some, it is primarily a public holiday; for others, it is an opportunity to reflect on the history of modern Cambodia. And October 29, 2026, will mark yet another anniversary of the coronation of the monarch, who has been on the throne for 22 years.

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