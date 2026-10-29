Holiday on October 29, 2026 — National Oatmeal Day in the U.S.

Every year on October 29, the United States celebrates National Oatmeal Day—an unofficial holiday honoring one of the most famous breakfast foods. On this day, people are encouraged to reflect on plain oatmeal, try new recipes, and share their favorite combinations with fruits, berries, nuts, and other toppings. In 2026, the holiday falls on a Thursday. Although it is not a federal holiday, it is supported by culinary communities, food brands, and people who love simple, home-cooked meals.

National Oatmeal Day is celebrated annually on October 29. It is one of many American themed holidays dedicated to food, drinks, and everyday staples. The idea behind it is simple: to draw attention to oatmeal, which is often seen as a mundane and even slightly boring breakfast. In reality, this dish has a long history, and there are far more ways to prepare it than might seem at first glance.

At the same time, the exact origin of the holiday remains unknown. There is no reliable confirmation in open sources as to who exactly established National Oatmeal Day or why October 29 was chosen for it. Therefore, one should not associate the emergence of this date with a specific person, company, or historical event without additional evidence. It is known that by 2012, the holiday was already being mentioned in the American media, and food manufacturers were using it as an opportunity for culinary promotions and to popularize oatmeal dishes.

Interestingly, oatmeal has another holiday date in American food calendars. Previously, Oatmeal Day was celebrated on January 2, and some calendars still associate certain themed events with that date. In Boulder, Colorado, in the late 1990s, local entrepreneurs even organized winter celebrations dedicated to this dish. Eventually, October 29 became the established date in calendars, but no definitive reason for this change has been found. This once again demonstrates that this is an unofficial culinary holiday, rather than a national commemorative date with a clearly defined history.

Why Oatmeal Became the Reason for the Holiday

Oatmeal has long held a prominent place in the culinary traditions of various countries. Oats have been used in food for millennia, and historical references to their cultivation date back to around 2000 BCE. In the past, oats were particularly widespread in Scotland and Ireland, where they were grown and used to make porridge and other simple dishes. They were well-suited for everyday meals, and warm porridge helped people stay warm in cold weather. Over time, oat-based dishes became common in other countries as well, particularly in the United States.

In American culture, oatmeal has established itself as an affordable and practical breakfast. It can be made with just a few basic ingredients, and the flavor can easily be customized to suit individual preferences. Some people like thick porridge with milk and butter, while others add bananas, berries, honey, or cinnamon. There are also those who prefer savory oatmeal with an egg, cheese, herbs, or vegetables. It is this versatility that has made it a convenient food for different age groups and dietary styles.

Oatmeal Day also provides an opportunity to highlight the nutritional value of whole grains. Oats contain fiber, specifically the soluble fiber beta-glucan, which helps lower blood cholesterol levels as part of a balanced diet. Oatmeal also contains carbohydrates, plant-based protein, and certain minerals. At the same time, the health benefits of a specific dish depend on its ingredients: porridge with berries and nuts will differ from a dessert version loaded with sugar, syrup, and sweet additives. Therefore, oatmeal can be considered a nutritious foundation for breakfast, but not a product that, on its own, solves all health issues.

How Oatmeal Day Is Celebrated in the U.S.

This holiday has no single official script or mandatory ceremonies. The easiest way to participate is to make oatmeal for breakfast. Some people stick to their usual recipe, while others use the occasion to try new ingredients or experiment with different cooking methods. On social media, people share photos of their dishes, recipes, and breakfast ideas. They use the hashtag #NationalOatmealDay for these posts.

Companies that produce oatmeal and ready-to-eat breakfasts also join in on the themed campaigns. For example, in 2012, the Quaker Oats brand organized an online campaign called “YAY OATS!,” in which it invited people to share recipes, photos, and stories about their favorite oatmeal dishes. Participants could post their own ideas on social media, vote for recipes, and enter themed giveaways. This was an example of how an ordinary food product was turned into an occasion for collective online engagement.

Over the years, manufacturers have also held promotional events and offered free servings of oatmeal. In 2014, Quaker Oats organized a campaign in several U.S. cities, including Chicago, San Francisco, and Portland. During the campaign, some city streets were jokingly renamed “Oat Street,” and passersby were offered free servings of quick oatmeal breakfasts. Such events aren’t a mandatory part of the holiday and depend on the specific organizers, but they help draw attention to the date.

You can celebrate this day even without special events. For example, you can make breakfast for your family, treat your coworkers to homemade oatmeal cookies, or share a recipe with friends. Some people use the occasion to add more whole grains to their usual diet. Others try savory versions of the dish or baked goods made with rolled oats. It all depends on your preference, since the holiday has no strict rules.

What Oatmeal Is Like and How Oat Flakes Differ

Not all oat flakes are the same. The difference between them depends primarily on how the grain is processed, which affects the texture and cooking time. Whole or crushed grains are often used for classic porridge, which take longer to cook on the stove. They have a denser consistency and a more pronounced nutty flavor. This option is ideal for those who like to feel the texture of the grains in the finished dish.

Flattened oat flakes cook faster. To make them, the grains are steamed and flattened, which allows them to absorb water or milk more easily. These flakes are convenient for a daily breakfast: you can cook them in a pot, prepare them in the microwave, or soak them in liquid overnight. Instant oatmeal undergoes additional processing, so it usually takes even less time to prepare. At the same time, it’s important to pay attention to the ingredients in ready-made mixes: flavored packets may contain added sugar, flavorings, and other ingredients.

Another popular dish is oatmeal prepared in advance without cooking. To make it, pour milk, yogurt, or a plant-based beverage over the oats and leave them in the refrigerator for several hours, often overnight. During this time, the oats soften and form a smooth, creamy mixture. In the morning, you can add fruit, nuts, seeds, or spices to it. This method is especially convenient for people who don’t want to spend time preparing breakfast before work or school.

Oatmeal is also used far beyond breakfast. They’re added to dough for cookies, muffins, pancakes, and waffles; mixed with dried fruit and nuts to make granola; and used as a base for baked desserts. In savory dishes, oats can thicken soups, and ground oats are sometimes added to vegetable patties or other mixtures. So Oatmeal Day is also an opportunity to look at this familiar food in a new light.

Sweet or Savory—How to Add Variety to Your Oatmeal

The most common version is sweet porridge with fruit, berries, or spices. Bananas make it creamier and sweeter, apples pair well with cinnamon, and berries add a fresh flavor. Nuts and seeds help make the dish more nutritious and add a crunchy texture. If desired, you can add a little honey or another sweetener, although ripe fruit is often enough to make the porridge taste delicious.

Another option is savory oatmeal. It’s cooked in water or broth, and instead of sugar, you add salt, pepper, herbs, and spices. You can top it with an egg, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, or a bit of cheese. This breakfast resembles a hearty grain dish and can be an alternative to the usual scrambled eggs or sandwiches. Savory options also show that oatmeal doesn’t have to be a dessert.

For those with a sweet tooth, baked oatmeal is a great choice. Mix the oats with milk or a plant-based beverage, an egg or another binding ingredient, fruit, and spices, then bake until it reaches a firm consistency. The result is a dish that can be cut into portions and served warm or chilled. Another simple option is homemade oatmeal cookies with banana, raisins, or chocolate. These recipes are great to make with kids or take to work.

It’s important to remember that Oatmeal Day doesn’t dictate exactly what the dish should be. You can make classic oatmeal cooked in water, prepare a creamier version with milk, or try an unusual combination of ingredients. The main thing is to take this opportunity to find a recipe you truly enjoy. And if oatmeal isn’t your favorite dish, you can try adding oats to baked goods or granola.

Interesting Facts About Oatmeal

People have been using oats for millennia. According to a specialized publication on grain crops, records of oat cultivation date back to around 2000 BCE. In ancient times, oats were used not only as food but also in traditional healing practices. Over time, oats became an important crop in regions with cooler climates, particularly in Scotland and Ireland.

Oatmeal isn’t just for breakfast. Oat flakes are used in cookies, granola, bars, pancakes, and casseroles. They’re also added to soups or savory dishes to thicken the consistency. In some recipes, oats form the basis of the dish rather than simply serving as an additional ingredient. This is one reason why they can easily be incorporated into a variety of menus.

The state of Vermont has a long tradition of making oatmeal. This tradition is linked, in particular, to the history of Scottish settlers. Traditional recipes called for rolled oats, which were often soaked in advance and then simmered for a long time with spices. Milk, cream, or butter was added to the finished porridge. While these cooking methods differed from today’s quick breakfasts, they still serve as a reminder of the region’s culinary heritage.

Oatmeal contains beta-glucan. This is a type of soluble fiber that helps lower cholesterol levels when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet. Oats also contain other nutrients, including protein and minerals. However, the product’s health benefits do not mean that a single serving of oatmeal can replace a balanced diet or medical treatment.

The famous Quaker Man is one of the oldest advertising icons in the United States. Quaker Oats registered its character as a trademark for breakfast cereals in 1877. Over time, this image became one of the most recognizable symbols of American ready-to-eat breakfast culture. For many years, the company promoted oatmeal through advertisements, recipes, and marketing campaigns. It was these campaigns that helped make oats a staple in many American households.

No elaborate preparations are needed to celebrate. Unlike national holidays or commemorative dates, Oatmeal Day has no official ceremonies or set celebration rituals. All you need to do is make your favorite dish, try a new recipe, or share your own idea on social media. Some people use this date as an opportunity to donate food to food banks or shelters. This way, a simple culinary occasion can also become a chance to share food with those in need.

When Is Oatmeal Day in 2026?

In 2026, National Oatmeal Day falls on Thursday, October 29. The date remains the same every year, but the holiday itself is not a federal holiday in the United States. Schools, government offices, and most businesses operate as usual. Some manufacturers, restaurants, or culinary communities may hold their own events, offer special dishes, or publish recipes.

You can celebrate this day at home, at work, or with friends. For breakfast, plain oatmeal with fruit is a great choice, and for a snack throughout the day, try homemade cookies, granola, or baked oatmeal. If you’re in the mood for something different, try a savory recipe with eggs, herbs, and vegetables. You can also share a photo of your dish on social media with the hashtag #NationalOatmealDay.

National Oatmeal Day doesn’t have a long history or complex traditions, but it serves as a reminder of a food that has long been a part of our daily diet. It shows that even a simple breakfast can be an opportunity for culinary experimentation and shared leisure time. And October 29 is a great opportunity to set aside your usual recipe and try oatmeal in a new way.

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