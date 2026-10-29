October 29, 2026 — World Psoriasis Day reminds us of a life free of stigma

Every year on October 29, the world observes International Psoriasis Day. Its goal is to raise awareness about this chronic condition, debunk common myths, and remind people that those living with psoriasis need understanding and accessible treatment, not judgment. In 2026, the international campaign is focused on young people and is being held under the slogan “See Beyond the Skin.”

World Psoriasis Day was established in 2004 at the initiative of the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA). Patient organizations joined in establishing this day, seeking to draw attention to the challenges faced by people living with this condition. They wanted psoriasis to be discussed openly and for patients to receive appropriate medical care and support.

October 29 was chosen as the date. On this day, people from different countries come together to share experiences, disseminate reliable information, and draw attention to patients’ needs. Over time, the initiative evolved into an international campaign involving medical professionals, non-governmental organizations, and people who support patients.

In 2014, member states of the World Health Organization endorsed a resolution recognizing psoriasis as a serious noncommunicable disease requiring greater attention. This helped intensify the discussion of the issue at the international level. Specifically, this refers to access to diagnosis, treatment, and information about the disease. Today, World Psoriasis Day is observed in more than 70 countries. Each year, organizers select a specific theme to highlight different aspects of living with the disease. These themes may include access to treatment, mental health, family support, or combating stigma.

What Is Psoriasis and Why Is It Important to Talk About It?

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory disease that most commonly affects the skin. It is not contagious, so it cannot be transmitted to another person through touch, hugs, handshakes, or shared items. At the same time, the visible symptoms of the disease often lead to awkward questions, prejudice, and social isolation. In psoriasis, skin cells renew themselves faster than usual. This can lead to the appearance of red patches covered with dry, light-colored scales. Lesions often appear on the elbows, knees, scalp, and other parts of the body, but symptoms vary from person to person. In some cases, people experience itching, pain, cracking, or discomfort.

Psoriasis is not limited to the skin. Some people develop psoriatic arthritis—a condition that causes joint inflammation and can limit mobility. Psoriasis is also associated with an increased risk of certain other health problems, particularly cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, it is important not to ignore the symptoms and to see a doctor.

The course of the disease can change over time. Periods of flare-ups alternate with periods when symptoms subside. The condition can be influenced by stress, infections, skin injuries, and other factors. At the same time, the course of the disease is unique to each person. Currently, there is no definitive cure for psoriasis that works for all patients. However, there are various treatment options that help control symptoms and improve quality of life. The choice depends on the severity of the disease, its manifestations, and the person’s overall health.

Why Psoriasis Is Still Shrouded in Myths

One of the main issues highlighted by the organizers of the international campaign is prejudice against people with psoriasis. Because of the visible skin changes, people sometimes mistakenly believe that the disease can be transmitted through contact. In reality, this is not the case, and there is no reason to avoid someone because of psoriasis. Another common misconception is the belief that the disease is caused solely by poor hygiene. Psoriasis is not the result of inadequate skin care. It is a complex condition linked to the immune system and genetic predisposition. Its progression can be influenced by various external and internal factors.

Because of these stereotypes, people with psoriasis may feel self-conscious about their appearance, hide their skin under clothing even in hot weather, or avoid swimming pools, gyms, and social events. Some face unkind comments at school or work. Such situations can increase anxiety, lower self-esteem, and lead to loneliness.

This can be particularly difficult for children, teenagers, and young adults. At this age, people are forming social circles, building relationships, and learning to accept themselves. The visible signs of the condition can affect self-confidence and the desire to participate in everyday activities. That’s why it’s important to explain that psoriasis does not define a person’s identity and does not make them any less worthy of respect. The international campaign focuses specifically on overcoming such prejudices. Its goal is to help society better understand people with psoriasis and not reduce their experience solely to the condition of their skin.

What is the theme of World Psoriasis Day in 2026?

In 2026, the campaign’s slogan is “Look Beyond My Skin.” This year, the organizers are paying special attention to young people living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The main idea is to show that behind the outward signs of the disease is a person with their own feelings, plans, dreams, and everyday concerns.

Youth is often associated with major life changes: school, a first job, meeting new people, and building relationships. If a person faces misunderstanding or ridicule because of psoriasis, it can be harder for them to feel confident among their peers. Because of this, some young people keep their condition to themselves or try to hide their symptoms. The organizers are encouraging young people to openly share their personal experiences, if they are willing to do so. Such stories help others better understand how the disease affects daily life. They also allow people with similar experiences to see that they are not alone.

The campaign places special emphasis on support from family, friends, teachers, and employers. It’s important not to force someone to explain their diagnosis or ask uncomfortable questions about their appearance. Instead, it’s important to listen, respect personal boundaries, and, if needed, help them find reliable information. In this way, the 2026 slogan calls for a shift in perspective on psoriasis: to see not just the symptoms, but the person themselves.

How International Psoriasis Day Is Observed

This day does not have mandatory traditions, as is the case with national or religious holidays. The main focus is on educational events, patient support, and the dissemination of information. Programs may vary from country to country depending on the capabilities of local organizations and the needs of people living with the condition.

Medical institutions and patient communities hold lectures, online meetings, and open discussions. During these events, they discuss the symptoms of psoriasis, modern treatment approaches, and the importance of seeing a dermatologist in a timely manner. Sometimes, consultations with specialists are organized, where people can ask questions and learn more about available support. Another focus is sharing personal stories. People share their experiences of living with psoriasis, discussing treatments, challenges, and the support they receive from loved ones. These stories help reduce feelings of isolation and show that each person’s experience is unique.

Social media is also actively used. Organizations post informational materials, videos, and stories from campaign participants. In 2026, the hashtag #LookBeyondMySkin, among others, is being used to spread the message. You can get involved by sharing verified information or explaining why it’s important to treat people with psoriasis without prejudice. You can also support local patient organizations that help people find information, connect with others, and navigate treatment options. You don’t have to organize a large-scale event to do this. Even a conversation with friends or colleagues about how psoriasis isn’t contagious can help dispel a common myth.

How to Support Someone with Psoriasis

The simplest way to support someone with psoriasis is to treat them just like anyone else. Don’t make jokes about their skin, avoid physical contact, or make assumptions about their health. Psoriasis isn’t transmitted from person to person, so normal social interaction and everyday contact are safe. If someone brings up their condition, listen to them without judgment. Don’t impose treatment advice, recommend questionable remedies, or claim that the condition will go away simply by changing one’s lifestyle. It’s best to ask if they need support and respect their wishes regarding whether or not to discuss their diagnosis.

It’s also important to be mindful of their emotional well-being. A chronic illness can affect mood, sleep, relationships, and self-confidence. If a person is worried about how others will react, they may find help through support from loved ones, talking with other patients, and, if necessary, consulting a mental health professional. It is equally important to uphold a person’s right to proper treatment. If symptoms worsen or joint pain develops, they should see a doctor. People should not self-prescribe medications or stop treatment without consulting a specialist.

World Psoriasis Day reminds us that understanding begins with simple things: accurate information, respect, and a willingness to listen. These principles are important not only on October 29, but throughout the entire year.

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