October 31, 2026 — Halloween: How an Ancient Celtic Festival Became a Night of Horror

Every year on October 31, the streets of many cities are transformed into scenes from horror movies: houses are decorated with spiderwebs and pumpkins, children dress up as ghosts and witches, and adults throw themed parties. Today, Halloween is associated with costumes, candy, and spooky stories, but its history goes back much further than modern parties. The holiday’s roots trace back to Celtic rituals, while its name and some of its traditions emerged under the influence of Christianity.

Most researchers link the origins of Halloween to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. It was celebrated by peoples living in what is now Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and parts of other regions of Western Europe. The word “Samhain” itself comes from the Old Irish language. The festival took place in late October through early November and symbolized the end of the warm season and the beginning of winter.

For the ancient Celts, the changing of the seasons held special significance. They lived primarily by farming and raising livestock, so the end of the harvest meant preparing for the cold months, when food and light became scarce. Samhain marked a transition from the light half of the year to the dark half. It was believed that during this period, the usual order of the world changed, and the boundary between the world of the living and the afterlife became almost imperceptible.

According to ancient beliefs, on the night of Samhain, the souls of the dead could return to their homes, and along with them, other supernatural beings would appear. People believed that spirits were capable of both helping the living and harming them. Therefore, they tried to appease these invisible guests by leaving food and drink for them and performing rituals designed to protect their homes and livestock.

One of the main parts of the celebration was large bonfires. Communities gathered around them, performed rituals, sang, and danced. The fire had symbolic meaning: it represented protection, purification, and light before the long winter. According to some historical accounts, people would extinguish their hearth fires and then relight them from a shared sacred bonfire, thereby transferring its symbolic protection to their homes.

There was also a tradition of dressing up. People would don animal skins, masks, and unusual clothing. One explanation for this custom is linked to a belief in spirits: the disguise was meant to help avoid attracting their attention or prevent them from recognizing a person. At the same time, it is important to understand that the exact meanings of ancient rituals cannot always be reconstructed: some of the information comes from later records and legends. Thus, Samhain became a festival that intertwined the end of the harvest season, remembrance of the dead, fear of winter, and belief in the afterlife.

How an Ancient Festival Gained a Christian Name

With the spread of Christianity across the British Isles, ancient local customs gradually began to coexist with church holidays. Rather than disappearing overnight, some traditions blended with new religious practices. This is how a blend of customs gradually took shape, which later became the foundation of modern Halloween. All Saints’ Day played an important role in this process. In the 8th century, Pope Gregory III moved its observance to November 1. On this day, the faithful honored all the saints—both the well-known ones and those whose names were not included in the church calendar. Over time, the celebration spread throughout the Western Church.

The following day, November 2, eventually became All Souls’ Day—a time for praying for the souls of the deceased. Its introduction is traditionally associated with the work of Abbot Odilon of Cluny at the turn of the 10th and 11th centuries. Thus, a whole period dedicated to the memory of the saints and the deceased appeared in the church calendar. But where did the name “Halloween” come from? It has Christian origins. The English phrase “All Hallows’ Eve” means “the evening before All Saints’ Day.” In Old English, the word “hallow” meant “saint” or “sanctuary.” Over time, the phrase was shortened to “Hallowe’en” and eventually took on its modern spelling, “Halloween.”

Thus, the name of the holiday is linked to Christian tradition, while its ancient roots lie in Samhain. Over the centuries, these customs intertwined, and as a result, October 31 became an evening that combined folk beliefs, the church calendar, and local rituals.

Jack and the Devil—the legend that gave the world jack-o’-lanterns

One of the most famous symbols of Halloween is a pumpkin with carved-out eyes, a nose, and an eerie grin. It’s called a Jack-o’-lantern. Behind this image lies an old Irish legend about a man who managed to outwit the devil himself. There are several versions of the story, but the most popular one tells of a stingy and cunning man named Jack. One day, he met the devil and invited him for a drink. When it came time to pay the bill, Jack didn’t want to spend his own money. He suggested that his guest turn himself into a coin that could be used to pay for the drink.

The devil agreed. As soon as he took the form of a coin, Jack put him in his pocket, where a silver cross lay. Because of this, the evil spirit lost the ability to regain his human form. To get out, the devil had to promise that he wouldn’t take Jack’s soul to hell. Only then did the man let him go. Time passed, and Jack died. However, there was no place for him in heaven because of his sinful life. He didn’t end up in hell either: the devil kept his promise and refused to accept him. Instead, he threw him an ember so that he could light his way in the darkness.

Jack placed the ember inside a hollow turnip and has supposedly been wandering the world ever since, unable to find peace. This is how the image of Jack with a lantern appeared in the legend, becoming one of the main symbols of Halloween. Later, in Ireland and Scotland, people began carving scary faces into turnips, beets, and potatoes, and placing candles or embers inside them. These lanterns were placed near doors and windows to scare away evil spirits and Jack himself. When Irish and Scottish settlers arrived in North America, they brought this custom with them. There, turnips were gradually replaced by pumpkins—which are larger, softer, and much easier to carve.

It’s worth noting that the legend of Jack is a folk tale, not a historically verified event. The first known written versions began to appear in the 19th century. However, it was this legend that helped cement the spooky name and special place of jack-o’-lanterns in the celebration.

Why Do People Go Door-to-Door on Halloween Asking for Candy?

The modern tradition of “trick-or-treat”—when children in costumes go from house to house asking for candy—also has older European predecessors. One of them was called “souling.” In medieval England and Ireland, on the eve of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, poor people would go from house to house asking for so-called “soul cakes.” In return, they promised to pray for the hosts’ deceased relatives.

Later, in some areas, children took up this tradition. They would also go to neighbors’ homes, sing songs, recite prayers, or put on short plays, hoping to receive food or money. In other regions, there were customs of dressing up and going door-to-door known as “mumming” or “guising.”

The custom in its modern form took shape much later, especially in North America. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the celebration gradually evolved into a public pastime. And after World War II, when the production of candy and children’s costumes became more accessible, “trick-or-treat” became widespread in the United States. Today, children knock on doors and shout “Trick or treat!” This phrase can be translated as “Candy or a prank!” Homeowners usually give them candy, and according to the tradition’s playful logic, refusing might result in a little prank. Of course, in modern celebrations, this is mostly a game rather than a real threat.

How Halloween Became a Horror Movie Holiday

It’s hard to imagine the modern image of Halloween without cinema. It was movies that turned it not only into a popular holiday with costumes and candy but also into a true cultural symbol of fear. Witches, ghosts, masked maniacs, abandoned houses, and dark streets have become recognizable images that return to the screen every year in late October.

Of course, cinema had been exploring the theme of Halloween even before the advent of modern horror films. For example, in 1952, Disney released the short animated film *Trick or Treat*, in which Donald Duck celebrates Halloween with his nephews and encounters a witch. And in 1966, the animated special *It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown* aired on television. It told the story of Linus, who was waiting for the Great Pumpkin—a fairy-tale character who was supposed to arrive on Halloween night. These works portrayed the holiday not only as an occasion to be scared, but also as part of children’s culture.

However, the real turning point for the genre was the 1978 film *Halloween*, directed by John Carpenter. At the center of the plot is Michael Myers, a dangerous killer who returns to his hometown on Halloween night. His image, with a white mask, became one of the most iconic in the slasher genre—horror films in which a criminal stalks and kills his victims.

Carpenter’s film was a commercial success and influenced the further development of horror movies. It established a distinctive atmosphere for October 31: dark streets, children’s costumes, decorated houses, and the sense that danger might lurk behind the usual festive bustle. Numerous sequels followed, and Michael Myers himself became one of the most iconic characters in horror cinema.

Over time, Halloween became an important part of the plots of many other films. In the *Scream* franchise, holiday masks and costumes became part of a game of fear, while the film *Hocus Pocus* showed viewers a more fairy-tale-like and comedic side of the holiday. *The Nightmare Before Christmas* combined Halloween aesthetics with a Christmas atmosphere, while *Coraline* offered a spine-chilling fairy tale that was loved by both children and adults.

Thanks to these films, Halloween has developed its own visual language. Viewers began to associate it with dark silhouettes, candles, spiderwebs, pumpkins, skeletons, and scary masks. And characters from popular movies became some of the most common costume choices for holiday parties.

How Halloween Is Celebrated Today

Halloween is celebrated on the largest scale in the United States and Canada. In these countries, people prepare well in advance for October 31: they decorate their homes, yards, and stores, buy costumes, and organize themed events. Some homeowners transform their yards into full-scale spooky sets complete with mechanical skeletons, fake graves, spiderwebs, and lighting. For children, “trick-or-treating” remains the main attraction. They walk the streets in costumes, collect candy, and compete to see who can get the most treats. Adults throw parties, hold costume contests, watch horror movies, and host themed dinners.

In Ireland, where a significant portion of the holiday’s traditions originate, Halloween also holds a special place. There, they hold costume parades, festivals, and street events. Among the traditional treats is barmbrack, a sweet bread with dried fruit, into which small fortune-telling objects were once baked. According to folklore, finding a piece of jewelry or another symbol could hint at what the future held for a person.

In Mexico, Día de los Muertos—the Day of the Dead—is celebrated in late October and early November. It is often confused with Halloween because of the vivid imagery of skeletons and skulls, but it is a distinct tradition with its own history and significance. Families set up home altars in honor of the deceased, decorating them with marigolds, photographs, candles, and the favorite foods of those they are remembering. It is not so much a holiday of fear as it is a day of remembrance, love, and connection between generations.

In the United Kingdom, Halloween is also marked by costume parties, home decorations, and children going door-to-door. At the same time, other autumn customs are preserved here, including the tradition of bonfires at night and the celebration of Guy Fawkes Night on November 5. These events have different origins, although they are very close together on the calendar.

In Ukraine, Halloween has also become a prominent part of the fall entertainment calendar. Cities host costume parties, themed festivals, scavenger hunts, movie screenings, and photo shoots. Cafés and restaurants decorate their interiors with pumpkins, spiderwebs, and candles, while stores offer sweets and decorations in the appropriate style. For many, it’s first and foremost an excuse to dress up for the evening, spend time with friends, and add a touch of mystery to ordinary autumn days.

At the same time, attitudes toward the holiday vary. Some people view it as a fun cultural tradition, while others do not support it due to religious beliefs or consider it foreign to Ukrainian culture. So everyone decides for themselves whether to join in the celebration.

Interesting facts about Halloween that you may not have known

1. Originally, lanterns weren’t carved from pumpkins.

In Ireland and Scotland, turnips, beets, and other root vegetables were used instead. They were much smaller and harder than pumpkins, so carving scary faces into them wasn’t easy. The pumpkin lantern we’re familiar with became popular in North America.

2. The colors black and orange have symbolic meanings.

Orange is associated with the fall harvest, pumpkins, and fire, while black is associated with darkness, death, and the end of the year. Together, they have become the holiday’s recognizable color scheme.

3. Halloween was once called “All Saints’ Night.”

The modern name “Halloween” comes from the English phrase “All Hallows’ Eve”—the evening before All Saints’ Day. Over time, the long phrase was shortened, and the name took on the form we are familiar with today.

4. In old Halloween traditions, people tried to predict the future.

In Scotland and Ireland, there were fortune-telling rituals related to love and marriage. For example, young women would peel an apple so that the peel remained in one long strip, and then toss it over their shoulder. The shape it formed upon landing was said to reveal the first letter of their future husband’s name.

5. It’s no coincidence that apples became part of Halloween festivities.

The game of “bobbing for apples”—in which participants try to retrieve an apple from a bowl or tub of water using only their teeth—has ancient European roots. It is associated with divination traditions and autumn celebrations. Today, it is one of the classic activities at themed parties.

6. In the U.S., Halloween has turned into a massive industry.

Costumes, decorations, candy, ornaments, and themed events create a huge market every year. Americans spend billions of dollars preparing for the holiday, and stores begin selling Halloween merchandise long before October 31.

7. Not all Halloween costumes have to be scary.

Originally, dressing up was linked to folk beliefs about spirits and the afterlife. Today, however, people dress up as just about anyone: from vampires and witches to movie characters, singers, politicians, cartoon characters, and even food. The main thing is an unusual look and a little imagination.

8. In Mexico, there is a holiday that is often confused with Halloween.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated on November 1 and 2. Despite the similar imagery of skulls and skeletons, this is a distinct Mexican tradition. Its main purpose is to honor deceased relatives, remember their lives, and symbolically invite them home through family altars, photographs, flowers, and treats.

9. One of the most famous Halloween movies was made on a small budget.

John Carpenter’s cult horror classic *Halloween* (1978) became a huge success, even though its budget was modest by Hollywood standards. For Michael Myers’ mask, they used a modified mask belonging to actor William Shatner, which was painted and altered. That’s how one of the most famous characters in horror movies was born.

10. Halloween has its own “spooky” cuisine.

In addition to sweets and candy, various countries prepare special fall dishes. In Ireland, barmbrack—a sweet bread with dried fruit—is popular; in the U.S., it’s pumpkin pie; and in many European countries, dishes associated with the fall harvest and memorial traditions are prepared in late October and early November.

Why Halloween Hasn’t Lost Its Popularity

Over the course of several millennia, Halloween has come a long way: from an ancient harvest festival to an evening associated with costumes, candy, and horror movies. It blends Celtic beliefs, Christian dates, Irish legends, American popular culture, and the modern entertainment industry.

Its popularity is simple to explain: this holiday allows you to change your usual image for one evening, step into the role of a fairy-tale or spooky character, and safely play with fear. There’s room here for children’s candy, adult parties, and old legends passed down from generation to generation.

And the pumpkin with a carved-out smile reminds us that behind the modern decorations lies a story that began long before the advent of movie theaters, themed costumes, and candy in brightly colored wrappers.

Read us on