October 9, 2026 — International Beer and Pizza Day: The History of a Delicious Combination

On October 9, the world celebrates International Beer and Pizza Day—an unofficial culinary holiday honoring one of the world’s most popular combinations. It was first celebrated in 2016, and the idea came from Nick Saulino, a web developer and lover of pizza and beer. In 2026, Beer and Pizza Day falls on a Friday, so for fans of this pairing, the date conveniently coincides with the start of the weekend.

International Beer and Pizza Day is a relatively new holiday. It was launched in 2016. The initiator was Nick Saulino—a web developer and a big fan of pizza and beer. He noticed that while many popular foods already had their own dedicated days, there was no such occasion for the classic pairing of pizza and beer. So Saulino decided to create his own holiday and dedicate it specifically to this duo.

October 9 was chosen for the new holiday. The date is not tied to any ancient historical event or traditional Italian festival. It is a modern initiative that has spread through the internet, culinary calendars, restaurants, and social media. Over time, October 9 began to be used as an occasion for themed events, tastings, and get-togethers with friends.

That is why it is important not to confuse this day with International Beer Day, which is celebrated on the first Friday in August, or with other pizza-themed days. Beer and Pizza Day is dedicated specifically to their combination. Its main idea is simple—to celebrate two foods that have long been part of everyday life in many countries. And at the same time, to gather around the table with friends or family.

Why Beer and Pizza?

Pizza and beer go well together not just because of their popularity. Their flavors complement each other. Pizza often contains cheese, tomato sauce, meat, spices, and a salty, crispy crust. Beer has carbonation, a slight bitterness, and varying degrees of sweet or malty notes. Together, these characteristics create a pairing that feels very natural to many people.

The carbonation in beer helps refresh the palate after a greasy, cheesy meal. It creates a sensation of freshness in the mouth after every bite. The bitterness of hops can contrast nicely with salty cheese or spicy toppings. And maltier varieties can complement the toasted crust and caramelized flavors. That’s why you can tailor your drink choice not just to pizza in general, but to a specific topping.

There’s another simple point. Both pizza and beer are perfect for sharing. Pizza is easy to split among a few people, and you can try different flavors at the table. It is this relaxed atmosphere that has made this pairing popular in cafes, pubs, pizzerias, and at home. Therefore, the holiday is actually dedicated not only to food and drink but also to spending time together.

The history of pizza goes back much further than the holiday itself

Although modern pizza is primarily associated with Italy, its history did not begin in 2016, nor did it begin in the form of modern Italian cuisine. For millennia, people have been baking flatbreads made from dough and topping them with various ingredients. Similar dishes existed in various cultures across the Mediterranean and the Middle East. They were simple, inexpensive, and convenient to eat. The word “pizza” itself has a very long written history. One of the oldest known written references to this word dates back to 997 and comes from the city of Gaeta in Italy. However, this was not yet pizza as we know it today. The dish we are familiar with today took shape much later, and Naples played a special role in its development.

Tomatoes played a key role in shaping pizza as we know it today. After they were introduced to Europe, they gradually found their way into Italian cuisine. Eventually, the combination of dough, tomato sauce, cheese, and other toppings became the foundation of modern pizza. From Italy, the dish began to spread rapidly around the world. In different countries, pizza adapted to local tastes. In New York, thin-crust pizza—which is easy to fold in half—became popular. In Chicago, deep-dish pizza with a thick crust emerged. In Detroit, square pizza with crispy edges is well-known. That’s why today the word “pizza” can refer to dozens of dishes that are completely different in appearance and taste.

And what is known about the history of beer?

Beer has an even longer history. Evidence of its production dates back several millennia before our era. Researchers link the early history of brewing to the cultures of Ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt. For ancient people, it was not just a drink for relaxation. Beer was also part of their diet and played an important role in everyday life. Over the centuries, beer recipes have changed significantly. Different peoples used local grains, water, herbs, and other ingredients. Eventually, hops became one of the key components of brewing in Europe. Today, there are hundreds of different beer styles—from light lagers to dark stouts and other craft varieties.

Interestingly, today’s variety of beers is perfect for experimenting with pizza. A light lager can complement a simple cheese or vegetable pizza well. Beers with pronounced hoppy bitterness are often paired with spicy toppings. Dark beers can bring out the flavors of mushrooms, smoked meats, or a well-crisped crust. This means you can try many different combinations even within a single celebration.

How to Pair Beer and Pizza

There’s no single “right” rule for pairing pizza and beer. It largely depends on personal taste. However, there are a few simple principles that can help you experiment. Lighter beers usually don’t overpower delicate toppings, while richer ones can better handle spicy or fatty foods.

For example, you can try a lager or pilsner with a classic cheese pizza, vegetables, or light toppings. The refreshing taste of such a beer won’t compete too strongly with the food. For pizza with pepperoni or other spicy toppings, you can choose a more aromatic beer with pronounced hop bitterness. It helps balance out the richness and spiciness.

For pizza with mushrooms, smoked meat, or a well-toasted crust, you can choose darker varieties. Their roasted and malty notes can complement the flavors of the crust. And if you’re in the mood for something unusual, try a fruit or wheat beer and experiment with pizzas that feature spicy, sweet, or fruity ingredients. The main rule here is simple: the pairing should be something you personally enjoy.

How to Celebrate Beer and Pizza Day

There’s no complicated official ritual for this holiday. You can celebrate it at a pizzeria, a pub, or simply at home. One of the most popular ways is to order a few different pizzas and pair them with different types of beer. Then you can compare the flavors and decide which combination you liked best.

Another option is to throw a pizza party at home. You can make the dough, set out a few toppings, and let everyone make their own pizza. This works especially well for a group of friends or a family evening. While the dough is rising, you can prepare various sauces and non-alcoholic beverages.

Pizzerias and beer bars may feature special offers, tastings, and themed menus through October 9. Some establishments offer the chance to try several varieties of beer paired with different types of pizza. This format allows you not only to enjoy a meal but also to understand how different flavors work together.

Another tradition is to take photos of your pizza and drink and share them on social media. People use hashtags such as #BeerAndPizzaDay, #BeerAndPizza, and #PizzaAndBeer for this purpose. Thus, a celebration that began as just one enthusiast’s idea is gaining new participants in various countries.

Fun Facts About Beer and Pizza

Pizza and beer are such a common pairing today that it’s hard to imagine they weren’t always like this. Pizza didn’t always have tomato sauce, lots of cheese, and dozens of topping options. Beer, too, has evolved over the millennia depending on the technologies and ingredients available to brewers. The modern classic pairing took shape only after a long history of development for both products.

Another interesting fact is that pizza comes in a vast number of regional variations . Even in Italy, it can vary greatly depending on the city. And after it spread to other countries, those countries developed their own styles and recipes. That’s why Beer and Pizza Day can be turned into a true culinary journey without even leaving the city.

The holiday itself also shows how new traditions can emerge in the modern world. In 2016, it was simply an idea by Nick Saulino, who decided to dedicate a special day to his favorite pairing. After that, calendars and establishments began to adopt the date, and posts from people in various countries started appearing on social media. Today, October 9—Beer and Pizza Day—is already listed in international calendars of themed dates.

Beer and Pizza Day in 2026

In 2026, International Beer and Pizza Day will be celebrated on Friday, October 9. This will mark the tenth anniversary of the holiday’s inception in 2016. The date remains the same—October 9 every year. It is not an official day off or a national holiday. Its purpose is much simpler: to get together, enjoy your favorite pizza, and pair it with a drink. For those who don’t drink alcohol, the event organizers offer non-alcoholic alternatives, such as non-alcoholic beer or other beverages.

And the main tradition of this day doesn’t really require any complicated rules. You can choose a classic “Margherita,” a pizza with meat, mushrooms, or vegetables, try a new topping, or even make your own. The main thing is to take your time, enjoy the food, and spend time with loved ones. After all, this unique culinary holiday was created precisely for such simple pleasures.

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