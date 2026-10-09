October 9, 2026 — World Post Day: History and Interesting Facts

October 9 is World Post Day. This date commemorates the founding of the Universal Postal Union, which, more than 150 years ago, helped countries agree on common rules for international mail. Today, the postal service is no longer just about letters and mail carriers; it is a vast system that delivers packages, documents, and goods, and even provides financial services.

World Post Day is celebrated annually on October 9. It was on this day in 1874 in Bern, the capital of Switzerland, that representatives from 22 countries signed the Berne Convention. This treaty established the General Postal Union—an organization that later became known as the Universal Postal Union (UPU). World Post Day was officially established much later. It was proclaimed in 1969 at the Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo. Since then, October 9 has become the day when people in various countries discuss the importance of postal services and their role in people’s lives.

The date is no coincidence. It coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the Universal Postal Union. In 2024, the organization celebrated the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Berne Convention. During this time, the postal service has evolved from paper letters and stamps to a complex international delivery system and digital services.

Why the Universal Postal Union Was Created

In the 19th century, sending a letter to another country was much more difficult than it is today. Different countries had their own rules, rates, and postal systems. For international correspondence, it was often necessary to conclude separate bilateral agreements. As a result, a letter might pass through several countries, and at each stage, new rules and fees applied. With the growth of trade and international relations, this system became cumbersome. Common rules were needed to make it easier to send mail across borders. That is why, in 1874, representatives from 22 countries gathered in Bern and agreed to create a single postal area for the international exchange of letters.

The new organization was initially named the General Postal Union. Just four years later, in 1878, due to its rapid expansion, the name was changed to the Universal Postal Union. Today, it is a specialized agency of the United Nations that helps countries cooperate in the field of postal services.

How the Postal Service Changed the World

For centuries, the postal service was one of the main ways to transmit information over long distances. Long before the advent of modern postal services, rulers used couriers and established special stations along important routes to change horses and speed up the delivery of messages. Gradually, the ability to send letters became available not only to government agencies and wealthy individuals but also to ordinary citizens.

A reform in Great Britain in 1840 played a major role in the development of the postal service. Sir Rowland Hill proposed a system under which the sender prepaid for the delivery of a letter. It was then that the famous “Penny Black” postage stamp appeared, considered the world’s first postage stamp. This approach greatly simplified the use of the postal service and became an important step in the development of the modern postal system.

International mail also gradually became faster. At the beginning of the 20th century, aviation began to be actively used for delivery. In 1911, French pilot Henri Péquet made one of the first official airmail flights in India. He transported approximately 6,500 pieces of mail from Allahabad to Naini. The flight lasted 27 minutes, and the distance was about 10 kilometers.

What the Postal Service Does Today

Today, the postal service goes far beyond regular letters. Postal operators deliver packages, documents, online purchases, and other items. In many countries, postal networks also help people access financial services, make payments, and send money. According to the UN, more than 1.5 billion people worldwide use basic financial services through postal networks.

The postal service remains particularly important for people in small towns and remote areas. There, the post office may be one of the few places where a person can not only receive a package or letter but also gain access to other essential services. That is why World Post Day serves as a reminder not only of traditional correspondence but also of the social role of the postal network. The postal service also remains vital for business. Every day, it moves goods, documents, and commercial shipments between cities and countries. With the growth of online commerce, the importance of packages and logistics has only increased. So even in the age of messaging apps and email, the physical postal network hasn’t gone anywhere.

Interesting Facts About the Postal Service

The history of the postal service is full of unusual facts. For example, the first known postal document was found in Egypt and dates back to approximately 255 B.C. At the same time, organized systems for transmitting messages existed even earlier—they were used by rulers and government agencies.

Interestingly, the first founding members of the Universal Postal Union were not all European. Among the 22 states that signed the Berne Convention in 1874 were Egypt, the United States, the Ottoman Empire, and other countries. It was this agreement that made it possible to gradually establish common rules for international mail.

Another interesting fact concerns postage stamps. The Universal Postal Union has one of the largest international stamp collections. Its International Bureau in Bern houses over 180,000 stamps from various countries around the world. For collectors, such items have not only material but also historical value.

The postal service also has its own monument in Bern. It is called the “Around the World” monument. The sculpture depicts five messengers who symbolize the five continents and are passing letters to one another. The monument was unveiled in 1909 and has become one of the symbols of international postal cooperation.

How World Post Day Is Celebrated

Different countries celebrate this day in different ways. Postal operators may introduce new services, hold themed events, and organize open houses at post offices, sorting centers, and postal museums. This allows people to see how the postal service works not only at the counter but also behind the scenes. Philately—the collecting of postage stamps and other postal payment marks—holds a special place. To mark World Post Day, various countries hold exhibitions and issue special stamps and postmarks. Sometimes they create commemorative souvenirs dedicated to the history of the postal service or a specific event.

Another tradition involves various contests for children and young people. The Universal Postal Union organizes an international letter-writing contest for schoolchildren aged 9 to 15. It was launched in 1971 to encourage children to write and help them develop communication skills through letter-writing. Every year, more than a million children from different countries participate in it. In some countries, October 9 is also a day to recognize postal workers for their good work. Conferences, seminars, and cultural and sporting events are held. Winners of the national rounds of the international letter-writing contest may also be honored.

Why This Day Is Important Today

At first glance, it might seem that in the age of messaging apps, email, and video calls, traditional mail is no longer as important. But in reality, its role has simply changed. Nowadays, people send fewer paper letters, but they order goods, receive documents, and send packages much more frequently. At the same time, postal operators continue to be part of a vast international infrastructure.

That is why World Post Day is not just an occasion to reminisce about old letters, stamps, and mail carriers. It is an opportunity to see just how much the system has changed over the past century and a half. It has evolved from couriers and paper envelopes to international logistics, digital services, and the delivery of billions of items. But the core idea has remained the same—to help people stay connected, even when hundreds or thousands of kilometers separate them.

In 2026, World Post Day falls on Friday, October 9. On this day, people around the world will once again discuss the work of postal services, the people who deliver mail every day, and how the postal system continues to evolve alongside society.

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