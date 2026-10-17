In Scotland, First Minister John Swinney said at the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Aberdeen that the campaign for a second independence referendum has already begun. The Guardian reports this. The SNP plans to launch the nationwide Choose Scotland initiative to persuade Scotland’s residents of the benefits of leaving the United Kingdom.

Choose Scotland campaign

Swinney called Choose Scotland the most thought-through campaign in the SNP’s history. According to him, it will be supported by a six-figure fund. The initiative aims to build public consensus on Scotland leaving the union.

At the conference, Swinney also said that conditions were becoming more favourable for independence supporters. At the same time, he does not have the authority to call a new referendum independently: the consent of the government in Westminster is required to hold the vote.

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Betting on elections

SNP representatives believe that a hung parliament in Westminster could be the most realistic path to a new referendum. Under such a scenario, nationalists believe they could play a key role in forming a future progressive government and raise the issue of a new vote during negotiations.

The SNP currently has eight MPs in the UK Parliament. Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth said the party would support an early general election, as it could energise the independence movement. MP Lara Bird suggested that if election results were close, the SNP could negotiate another referendum with the next government in Westminster.

The latest Electoral Calculus model predicts a narrow Labour Party victory and 28 seats for the SNP, although earlier polls allowed for a higher result for the party. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, for his part, urged the Scottish government to focus on practical problems, including the cost-of-living crisis, rather than the constitutional issue.

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