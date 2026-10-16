In Bangkok, Thailand, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said the institution aims to secure $19 billion in financing for critical minerals projects in fiscal years 2026–2030. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Banga announced the target during a plenary session of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. According to him, the World Bank intends to increase its critical minerals activities fivefold over five years.

Financing target

The new Metals and Minerals implementation plan provides for $19 billion in critical minerals financing in fiscal years 2026–2030. For comparison, the amount was $3.6 billion in fiscal years 2021–2025.

The World Bank has also identified 20 countries with which it could cooperate on development projects in this area.

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Cooperation with countries

This week, the bank launched its first country arrangements together with partners from multilateral development banks. Their goal is to develop local industries so that more jobs and added value remain in partner countries.

The United States, the World Bank's largest shareholder, has called on the institution to increase financing for critical minerals development. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the bank should more actively support extraction and processing by reducing project risks, providing financing, and investing in necessary infrastructure, including deep-sea mining projects.

Banga did not mention deep-sea mining in his statement. At the same time, the World Bank's plan provides for a cautious approach to this new sector: any participation and investments must comply with the institution's policies.

Banga also said that in fiscal year 2026, which ended on June 30, the World Bank Group mobilized $112 billion in private capital. Together with lending from its own balance sheet, the group's total financing reached $230 billion.

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