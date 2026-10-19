According to France 24, the World Bank forecasts that Lebanon's economy will contract by 6.4% in 2026, while inflation will stand at around 17.5%.

Duration of the crisis

Lebanon's economic crisis has continued since 2019. France 24 notes that the weak recovery observed last year was disrupted by a new escalation in Israel's war with Hezbollah.

According to the World Bank's assessment cited by the outlet, both indicators are forecasts for the current year. They are not data on results that have already been recorded.

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Impact of inflation

France 24 reports that the consequences of the crisis are visible in the country's everyday life. The widening gap is felt in the situation of households and businesses, as well as in the population's consumer habits.

The report examines how inflation is putting pressure on households. The material on the situation in Lebanon was prepared by correspondents Serge Berberi and Rene Davis and published on October 19, 2026.

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