Taiwan’s TAIEX stock index fell by 960.65 points, or 1.95%, to 48,341.31 points. Shares of leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co lost 1.97%. As Taipei Times reports, the decline followed an overnight sell-off in US technology stocks and came amid a surge in oil prices after a Houthi attack on an airport in Saudi Arabia.

Sell-off in Taiwan

Trading volume on the main Taiwan Stock Exchange board rose to NT$1.125 trillion, or US$35.22 billion, from NT$894.52 billion on Monday. The three largest institutional investors collectively recorded net stock sales of NT$198.446 billion. Foreign investors made net sales of NT$165.342 billion, the third-largest net sell-off on record, according to exchange data.

Moore Securities Investment Consulting analyst Adam Lin linked the initial losses to a decline in US semiconductor companies: the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 2.67%. He said selling intensified after a sharp drop in technology stocks in South Korea and amid market speculation, including over a possible delay in deliveries of Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform.

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Pressure on memory makers

Shares in Taiwanese memory supplier Nanya Technology Corp fell 7.4%. In the South Korean market, the KOSPI index at one point lost more than 6% and ended trading down 5.5%. Shares of SK Hynix fell 10%, while Samsung Electronics lost more than 7%.

Pressure on the sector was intensified by reports of progress by China’s CXMT Corp in a technology expected to increase memory density. According to those reports, the company was considering launching a new server product based on the technology by the end of the year.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 1.8%. Shares of Kioxia Holdings Corp fell more than 13%, Tokyo Electron Ltd lost more than 7%, and Advantest Corp declined more than 8%. Investors were also concerned by comments from Broadcom chief executive Hock Tan, who compared the investment frenzy around artificial intelligence to gambling and said the industry had yet to find a sustainable business model.

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