Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense plans to involve civilian fishing vessels and aircraft in high-precision hydrographic surveys of coastlines and beaches that the military considers likely landing sites for a Chinese amphibious assault. The Taipei Times reports this, citing an unnamed senior military official.

Such potential landing sites are referred to in military circles as “red beaches.” The ministry, US think tanks and the Institute for National Defense and Security Research have identified between four and 20 such areas, including Zhuwei in Taoyuan, Waziwei in Bali District of New Taipei City, and Xishu in Tainan.

Vessels and aircraft for data collection

The military plans to contract private surveying companies that will use civilian boats, including fishing vessels, equipped with multibeam echo sounders. They will collect detailed bathymetric data in shallow waters up to three meters deep, where larger vessels cannot operate and smaller boats require considerably more time to conduct surveys.

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For large-scale beach surveys, the military also plans to charter civilian aircraft equipped with LiDAR technology. Laser scanning through the water surface is expected to enable the rapid creation of three-dimensional terrain models above and below the waterline.

Use of the information

According to the official, the data obtained could be used to plan defenses against an amphibious landing: identifying deep channels for mining and reefs where obstacles can be placed. This is intended to complicate the movement of Chinese vessels, amphibious vehicles and hovercraft.

Civilian contractors will collect only raw physical data. Its cleaning, integration and connection to military tactics and the coordinates of defensive operations will be carried out confidentially by military units, including Taiwan’s Navy meteorological and oceanographic unit.

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