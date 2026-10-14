Taiwan’s Ministry of Education will allocate more than NT$500 million, or about US$15.58 million, in 2026 to expand access to public preschool facilities and classes. This is intended to make affordable childcare more accessible for dual-income families, Taipei Times reports.

The initiative is part of government measures to reduce the burden on parents of young children and support the birth rate. According to official statistics, as of last month Taiwan’s population had been declining for 33 consecutive months.

Classes for two-year-olds

After the kindergarten and daycare center systems were integrated in 2012, children have been able to attend preschool facilities from the age of two until they begin primary school. However, to enroll two-year-old children, a facility must have a separate class.

The law limits such a class to 16 children aged two to three. If a class has up to eight children, at least one care and education worker is required, while classes with nine or more children require at least two. Two-year-olds also cannot be placed in the same class as older age groups.

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The preschool enrollment rate for two-year-olds rose from 14.7% in 2016 to 64.1% last year. The ministry has already established 600 public and quasi-public classes for two-year-olds — three times the initial target of adding 200 such classes during 2024–2026.

Local planning and parental fees

Local authorities will determine the need for new facilities or classes based on the number of children and teachers in districts, actual enrollment and parents’ requests. The ministry will provide subsidies for this expansion. Local authorities are primarily advised to consider establishing classes for two-year-olds in primary schools that already have childcare premises.

Monthly fees at public preschool facilities are capped at NT$1,000 for the first child, while attendance is free for the second and subsequent children. At nonprofit facilities, the cap is NT$2,000 for the first child and NT$1,000 for the second, while at quasi-public facilities it is NT$3,000, NT$2,000 and NT$1,000 for the first, second and subsequent children respectively. Low-income and lower-middle-income families are exempt from fees at quasi-public facilities.

Families whose children do not attend public or quasi-public preschool facilities may receive monthly childcare subsidies: NT$5,000 for the first child, NT$6,000 for the second and NT$7,000 for each subsequent child. Public preschool facilities also provide extended care on weekdays and additional services during winter and summer breaks; according to the ministry, 95% of such facilities offer extended care.

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