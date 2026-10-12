Taiwan is closely monitoring a series of Chinese live-fire drills taking place along China’s coast this week. Taiwan’s Defense Minister Wellington Koo said this in Taipei, The Japan Times reports.

Drills in five areas

China’s maritime safety administration issued warnings restricting navigation in five areas, from the South China Sea to the northeastern province of Liaoning. None of the designated zones is located around Taiwan.

The drill area closest to the island is located off the coast of China’s eastern Zhejiang province. According to notices to mariners, the maneuvers are to continue throughout the week.

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Taiwan Defense Ministry assessment

According to Taiwan’s preliminary assessment, the drills involve coastal artillery firing and related units. Koo said Taiwan would adhere to the principle of assessing the enemy’s possible actions as broadly as possible and would continue monitoring China’s activity regardless of whether it involves firing drills or military training.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said in a National Day address that the island values peace but will not give up freedom, and that the Taiwanese people’s right to exist must be respected. Beijing condemned these remarks. China’s Defense Ministry said Lai was allegedly exaggerating the threat from the PRC and seeking to “achieve independence through force.”

China did not link this week’s drills to Lai’s speech. Chinese forces operate near Taiwan almost daily. At the same time, the PRC has not held large-scale military exercises since late December, when they took place after Washington announced an $11 billion arms sales package for Taiwan.

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