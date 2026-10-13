Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has promised that the government will finalize the basic policy on accepting foreign residents by the end of the fiscal year in March. During hearings in the upper house of parliament, she said the government would present projections of future demographic trends and a comprehensive set of response measures, The Japan Times reports.

Demographic strategy

The new policy will take into account population projections and their impact on Japanese society and the economy. The government is seeking to balance the growing need for foreign workers with population decline, while also considering immigration rates and their impact on local communities.

By the end of the year, the government also plans to adopt a comprehensive population strategy. It is intended to determine how the country should adapt to demographic decline if measures to raise the birth rate do not produce results. This strategy will be considered together with rules on accepting foreign residents.

Debate over limits

Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya urged Takaichi to introduce quantitative limits on immigration, including annual net inflows of foreigners, the total number of foreign residents and their share of the population. Japan currently has no overall legislative cap on the number of foreigners.

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At the same time, numerical limits apply to certain residence statuses, including the Specified Skilled Worker program for employees in sectors facing labor shortages. In April, the government suspended new admissions of workers in the food service sector when their number approached the established limit of 50,000 people.

Population decline and labor shortages

In January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the number of Japanese citizens had fallen below 120 million for the first time in 42 years. In 2023, the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research projected that by 2070 the country’s total population would decline to around 87 million, while the share of foreigners would exceed 10%.

At the end of 2025, around 4.13 million foreigners lived in Japan, accounting for 3.47% of the population. In August, a government working group began studying projections for the foreign population and their impact on the economy, social security and local communities. Options under consideration include limits tied to population size and extending quotas to more residence statuses.

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