A tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel is heading to New York — Reuters

A tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel fuel is heading to New York. According to Reuters, the shipment follows an agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding diesel deliveries.

The tanker carrying diesel fuel is flying the Maltese flag and has already left the Russian port of Primorsk for the Baltic Sea. The tanker is expected to arrive in the U.S. on November 7.

Donald Trump stated that he had reached an agreement with Russia to export 300,000 metric tons, or about 2.25 million barrels, of diesel fuel in October. The U.S. consumes up to 2.9 million barrels of diesel fuel daily.

This was reported by Reuters.

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