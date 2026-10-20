Thailand and Cambodia discussed confidence-building measures and incident prevention in their maritime border dispute during talks in The Hague, Netherlands. Thailand said it would protect its sovereignty in the delimitation process, Bangkok Post reports.

Conciliation proceedings in The Hague

The second round of conciliation proceedings took place on October 14–18 at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the discussions focused on legal and technical issues concerning maritime boundaries and confidence-building measures.

According to him, Thailand’s position is based on international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Bangkok stressed that the proceedings should concern exclusively the delimitation of maritime boundaries.

The Conciliation Commission asked both countries to provide evidence supporting their claims regarding the continental shelf and territorial sea boundaries. It will consider the submitted positions and materials before deciding on the next steps, and may also request additional information or issue recommendations.

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Possible measures to ease tensions

Sihasak Phuangketkeow stressed that these proceedings are not a court hearing at the International Court of Justice and do not provide for a legally binding decision. At the same time, Thailand is ready to answer additional questions and consider proposals provided that its national interests and sovereignty are protected.

The sides also reaffirmed the importance of resolving disputes through bilateral dialogue in accordance with international law. They are considering a draft document aimed at improving the atmosphere for negotiations, including refraining from mutual accusations or statements at international forums that could harm the process.

In a statement on Sunday, Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also expressed support for conciliation proceedings under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Among the agreed measures, the sides recognized each other’s right to make statements to protect legitimate rights or correct factual misinformation. The next meeting of the commission with representatives of the two countries is scheduled for November 24–27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

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