Thailand and Cambodia on October 15 continued in The Hague, Netherlands, the second round of conciliation talks on maritime delimitation under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Thai Inquirer.

Technical and legal issues

The closed meetings are being held at the Permanent Court of Arbitration and are due to continue until October 18. The parties are considering technical and legal issues, submitting evidence and explaining the principles underpinning their claims regarding maritime delimitation.

According to Cambodian media, Cambodia seeks to conclude a comprehensive maritime border agreement with Thailand in accordance with international law. The Cambodian side is also ready to consider the joint development of resources and an equitable distribution of resources.

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Positions of the delegations

If the countries fail to reach an agreement on maritime delimitation or the joint development of resources, Cambodia proposes that the Conciliation Commission prepare a report with recommendations. According to Cambodian media, it could be used as a basis for future negotiations in line with obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Thai delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt, while the Cambodian delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is expected to join the talks on October 17.

The first round took place in Singapore on September 14–16. At that time, the parties agreed on the terms for appointing the commission and procedural rules, outlined their positions and held separate consultations with the commission, but did not announce a settlement of the maritime border issue.

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