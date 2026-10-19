The Thai government reported that during the first year of a state program, 6,800 refugees from Myanmar who had lived in camps along the Thai-Myanmar border entered the country’s labor market. Authorities began issuing them permits to work outside the camps in October 2025 after international humanitarian aid was reduced and a labor shortage emerged, Deutsche Welle reports.

More than 100,000 people live in nine camps on the Thai-Myanmar border. Some of them have been there since the 1980s. Before the program was launched, the Thai government did not allow camp residents to leave for employment, so most depended on aid from foreign donors.

Work outside the camps

Refugees can work in 43 of Thailand’s 76 provinces and in all sectors that are not reserved by law exclusively for the country’s citizens. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said vocational training in the camps had been improved to better prepare people for work outside them.

Ray Bo, 31, who moved to Bangkok from one of the camps, works on the construction of a 12-story residential building. He receives 400 baht per day for pouring concrete and installing scaffolding. According to him, his own income should help his family pay for food, basic necessities, and medical care for his parents.

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Complaints about working conditions

Human rights and labor organizations supported the program but reported problems with its implementation. According to them, some refugees were not provided with employment contracts, while conditions, workload, or pay after arriving at work differed from what had been promised. Activists also point to the lack of a clear mechanism for filing and reviewing complaints.

Representatives of the International Detention Coalition and the Karen Women’s Organization said that some workers have the costs of medical examinations, state permits, and travel to the workplace deducted from their wages. They call for refugees to be guaranteed detailed contracts, translated where necessary into languages spoken in the camps, and for intermediaries offering jobs there to be vetted.

Akwa, a father of two, said that in November 2025 he went with a group of refugees to work harvesting sugarcane for 250 baht per day. Instead, he said, they were offered work cutting eucalyptus trees for 200 baht and had to live outdoors without electricity. The group left the job after three months. Thailand’s ministries of foreign affairs, labor, and interior did not respond to DW’s requests for comment on these claims.

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