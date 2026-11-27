The German magazine *Der Spiegel* dedicated the cover of its November 27 issue to tech billionaires, calling them “artificial intelligence dictators.” The publication analyzed how the wealthiest entrepreneurs are concentrating financial and technological resources in their hands and increasing their influence on global politics. The journalists also raised the issue of the risks to democracy posed by the concentration of power and the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

The issue’s main feature is titled “Artificial Intelligence Dictators: How Thiel, Musk, Zuckerberg, and Others Are Creating a New World Order.”

The journalists focused on Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, and Sam Altman. The authors express concern about the growing political influence of tech entrepreneurs and its potential consequences for democratic institutions.

The journalists paid particular attention to the fact that some entrepreneurs who are actively developing artificial intelligence technologies are simultaneously considering the possibility of global catastrophes.

In particular, Der Spiegel reports on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s underground bunker in Hawaii, which covers an area of approximately 460 square meters.

The publication also spoke with former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich. In his view, the United States is moving toward economic autocracy due to the concentration of power and resources in the hands of the wealthiest entrepreneurs.