In California, technology billionaires have donated more than $300 million to a campaign against Proposition 40, an initiative for a one-time 5% tax on the assets of the state’s billionaires. The vote on the issue is scheduled for November 3, Al Jazeera reports.

Donors to the anti-tax campaign include Google co-founder Sergey Brin, DoorDash founder Tony Xu, Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison, Ripple’s Chris Larsen, as well as venture investors John Doerr, Michael Moritz and Vinod Khosla. According to David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University, the spending has made the campaign the most expensive ballot initiative campaign in history and one of the most expensive in the midterm elections.

Advertising and disputes over the initiative

Supporters of Proposition 40 have raised $32 million, significantly less than the opponents’ budget. The initiative’s co-author, University of California, Berkeley economics professor Brian Galle, said he had seen advertising leaflets claiming that the tax could be extended to all state residents and their retirement savings, provisions he did not include in the proposal’s text.

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Ashley Craig, a volunteer with Patriotic Millionaires, also said that while campaigning she often hears voters claim that there are allegedly hidden provisions that would later allow taxation of a broader group of people. Under the terms of the initiative, changes to the tax would require support from two-thirds of the state legislature and must be consistent with its intent.

Divisions among Democrats

The California Democratic Party supported the initiative, but Governor Gavin Newsom opposed it. He called the document poorly drafted and said the state could suffer if billionaires decide to leave. Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra and former congresswoman Katie Porter, who also ran for the position, also spoke out against the tax.

Opponents of Proposition 40 support two other initiatives: one bans new state taxes on personal property and retroactive taxes, while the other provides for a financial assessment of tax initiatives by state auditors before a vote. If they receive more votes than Proposition 40, this could nullify it even if it is approved. According to a Public Policy Institute of California poll, the tax has a narrow lead among voters, but both opponents’ initiatives also have support.

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