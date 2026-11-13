Polish tennis player Magda Linette has withdrawn from the WTA 125 tournaments in Colina, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Quito, Ecuador. She made the decision after winning the WTA 250 tournament in Chennai, India, where she defeated Janice Tjen in the rescheduled final, Interia Sport reports.

The victory in Chennai changed the schedule

Before the tournament in India, Linette planned to play three consecutive WTA 125 events in South America. According to the publication, this was meant to help the tennis player reduce the risk of a significant drop in the rankings at the beginning of next season. In January and February, she earned nearly 480 ranking points at tournaments in Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and Mexico.

The title in Chennai brought Linette 250 points and moved her up to 43rd place in the world rankings. The publication notes that this result gives the athlete greater comfort ahead of the start of the new season and will likely allow her to play in Brisbane instead of Auckland.

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Preparation for the new season

The tennis player's coach, Mark Gellard, confirmed in a comment to TVP Sport that Linette will face an intensive training block in December after her success in India. The athlete herself also posted photos from her vacation on social media.

One of the tournaments Linette withdrew from was the Quito Open in Ecuador's capital. The court at Quito Tennis and Golf Club is located at an altitude of 2,850 meters above sea level, which affects both the ball's bounce and the athletes' physical endurance.

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