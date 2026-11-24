Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said that she perceived Mirra Andreeva's words during the ceremony after the WTA Finals final as a provocation. In the decisive match, Andreeva won 7:5, 6:3.

Svitolina's reaction

As Interia Sport reports, Svitolina commented on the situation in an interview with Suspilne Sport. According to her, the defeat in the final was especially painful for her. The tennis player also said that she felt uncomfortable because she expected her opponent to address her with words of congratulations.

Svitolina noted that she considered these words a provocation and did not find Andreeva's behavior appropriate. In her speech during the awards ceremony, she thanked the organizers and fans but did not congratulate her opponent on the victory.

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Words after the final

According to the source, 19-year-old Andreeva, after her victory, congratulated Svitolina on a successful season and her performance at the tournament, and also mentioned her motherhood. Svitolina does not shake hands with or take photographs with tennis players from the aggressor states of Russia and Belarus. She explained this position by the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing for nearly five years.

Svitolina reached the WTA Finals final three times. In 2018, she won the tournament, while in 2019 and in the current edition she suffered defeats. In the group stage of this tournament, she also lost to Andreeva.

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