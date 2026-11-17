A British publication has released its annual special edition, *The World Ahead 2027*, which focuses on the key challenges of the coming year. Among the main topics covered in the forecast are political changes following Donald Trump’s presidency, the risk of military conflict over Taiwan, financial market instability, and the development of artificial intelligence.

As is tradition, the publication accompanied the forecast with a special cover dedicated to the key events and trends of the coming year.

The editorial team warns that 2027 will bring political and financial upheavals, and that the development of artificial intelligence will heighten tensions in the technology sector. Other threats cited include the consequences of a war in Iran, food instability, and the deepening of sovereign debt problems in developed countries.

Tom Standage, editor of *The World Ahead*, noted that after Democrats take control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress, the American president is unlikely to agree to a reduction in his own political influence.

According to the editorial board, Trump will, on the contrary, become more aggressive and unpredictable in his decisions. Journalists expect an increase in the number of executive orders, legal disputes, large-scale construction projects, and military operations.

At the same time, a struggle to succeed Trump will gradually unfold in the U.S. That is why The Economist views 2027 as the beginning of a political transition to the next phase of American history.

British journalists paid particular attention to Taiwan and China’s military plans. The Economist recalls the assertion that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has set 2027 as the deadline by which the Chinese armed forces must be ready to seize the island.

At the same time, the editorial board does not claim that China will definitely launch an invasion in 2027.

Journalists point out that modern technology has significantly changed the nature of warfare. According to the publication, the experiences of Ukraine and Iran have shown that smaller states have gained additional capabilities to confront significantly more powerful adversaries. That is why the question is how the development of military technology will affect the possibility of a takeover of Taiwan.

Another key topic in the forecast is the presidential election in France and the rise of right-wing populist political forces in Europe.

The Economist highlights the possibility of a victory for Marine Le Pen, which, in the editorial board’s view, would have serious political consequences for the European Union.

Of particular concern is the prospect of deteriorating relations between France and Germany, whose cooperation has traditionally played a vital role in the functioning of the EU.

In addition, France’s public finances are already under pressure due to significant debt. Political instability could heighten investor fears and cause further difficulties in financial markets.

The British publication warns of rising risks in global government bond markets. According to The Economist, many wealthy nations have long been spending more than their financial means allow. The simultaneous rise in bond yields is placing additional strain on government budgets.

The editorial board believes that this situation cannot continue indefinitely, so financial turmoil remains one of the main risks for 2027.

A separate section of the forecast is devoted to artificial intelligence. The Economist expects public discontent with large technology companies to intensify. In particular, concerns are raised by the growing debt burden of companies investing in AI development.

Journalists point to complex and opaque financial deals that increase the risk of a sharp drop in asset values in the technology sector.

At the same time, the publication believes that some fears regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on employment and the environment are exaggerated.

Among other key trends, The Economist cites the consequences of the war in Iran, which will continue to affect international relations, energy markets, and food security.

According to the editorial board, the military conflict has undermined the trust of America’s allies in Washington and altered how the United States is perceived by its adversaries.

A fertilizer shortage will pose a separate problem; combined with the powerful El Niño climate phenomenon, it threatens the food security of millions of people.

Journalists also predict another year of extremely high temperatures, droughts, large-scale wildfires, and heat waves. At the same time, instability in global energy markets, according to the publication, will spur the development of renewable energy.

The Economist also included the proliferation of weight-loss drugs, the growth of the space industry, and changes in Hollywood among its top ten trends.

In particular, journalists expect that drugs like Ozempic will increasingly influence not only medicine but also consumer behavior, as well as the markets for clothing, cosmetics, and fitness services.

In the space sector, the publication predicts the start of regular satellite launches using SpaceX’s Starship and the launch of the first private space station.

In addition, advances in space technology will gradually bring us closer to the realization of the idea of placing data centers in orbit.

Another trend will be the reimagining of major Hollywood franchises against the backdrop of the success of low-budget films created by independent filmmakers.

Source: The Economist

As a reminder, The Economist warns of the threat of a demographic collapse in Ukraine.

Most Americans support Ukraine and view Russia as an enemy — The Economist.

November could be the toughest month for Kyiv—The Economist.

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