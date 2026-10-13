The U.S. is conducting much more intensive negotiations with Russia than it acknowledges publicly, according to The New York Times. A six-hour meeting at the Shell Bay Club, attended by Ukrainian, European, and American officials, attests to the new realities of behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

The main conclusion for European diplomats was that the Donald Trump administration is conducting much closer negotiations with Moscow than is publicly stated.

During the meeting, Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner stunned those present with an announcement of U.S. plans to lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel and a demand that Kyiv immediately cease strikes on Russian oil refineries. In response to a question from the Ukrainian delegation about what Ukraine would receive in return, the Americans stated that Washington was already doing enough, citing the intelligence support it had provided.

Some participants perceived this as veiled pressure, while American sources note that Trump’s irritation over Ukraine’s position makes further steps unpredictable. The intensity of the behind-the-scenes contacts was confirmed by the fact that, in the midst of the negotiations, Witkoff left the meeting to facilitate a direct phone call between Trump and Putin.

Senior EU official Björn Seibert stated at a briefing for ambassadors from the 27 EU member states that he and other diplomats were shocked by the decision on diesel sanctions and the extent of Washington’s rapprochement with the Kremlin. According to Seibert, one of the main takeaways from the visit to Florida was that the U.S. is conducting closer negotiations with Russia than is publicly acknowledged.

The situation has also escalated publicly: after Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the diesel deal a “weak decision,” Donald Trump openly stated that Ukraine needs a “new president.” In Washington, however, officials insist that such economic measures are intended to demonstrate to Moscow the possibility of reintegration into the global economy should a compromise be reached in the war.

Source: The New York Times

Prior to this, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act in connection with the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

Read us on