Time included six photographs from Ukraine in its selection of the 100 best photos of the year
The American magazine *Time* has published its annual selection of the 100 best photographs of the year, focusing on wars, natural disasters, protests, sports, and everyday life in various countries. The list of works selected by the editorial staff includes six photographs taken in Ukraine.
The magazine’s editor, Carl Wick, noted that the selection is based on documentary coverage of events by photojournalists directly on the scene—including images of forest fires, protests in Paris, and events during the 250th anniversary celebration of the United States in Washington, D.C. According to him, even when such images appear to be special effects, they reflect true reality.
A July photo by Konstantin Liberov for Getty Images, taken on the outskirts of Odesa, made it into Time’s top 100 photos. The photographer captured people on the beach with smoke rising behind them from a fire caused by a Russian missile strike.
In February, Marilize Vigne photographed a rehearsal of the play “The Aeneid” at the Kyiv Veterans’ Theater, featuring Yegor Babenko — a soldier who was wounded during the shelling of the Mykolaiv region in March 2022 and now works as a psychologist at a rehabilitation center and performs on stage.
Source: Time magazine.
A photo of a Ukrainian family from the Poltava region was included in National Geographic’s list of the best photos of the year.
The American publication The New York Times presented a selection of the most important photographs of 2025. As it does every year, the editorial team focused on events that shaped the global agenda. The war in Ukraine became one of the central themes—thanks to the emotional, raw, and honest images captured by photographers directly on the ground.