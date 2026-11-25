The American magazine *Time* has published its annual selection of the 100 best photographs of the year, focusing on wars, natural disasters, protests, sports, and everyday life in various countries. The list of works selected by the editorial staff includes six photographs taken in Ukraine.

The magazine’s editor, Carl Wick, noted that the selection is based on documentary coverage of events by photojournalists directly on the scene—including images of forest fires, protests in Paris, and events during the 250th anniversary celebration of the United States in Washington, D.C. According to him, even when such images appear to be special effects, they reflect true reality.

A July photo by Konstantin Liberov for Getty Images, taken on the outskirts of Odesa, made it into Time’s top 100 photos. The photographer captured people on the beach with smoke rising behind them from a fire caused by a Russian missile strike.

In February, Marilize Vigne photographed a rehearsal of the play “The Aeneid” at the Kyiv Veterans’ Theater, featuring Yegor Babenko — a soldier who was wounded during the shelling of the Mykolaiv region in March 2022 and now works as a psychologist at a rehabilitation center and performs on stage.

Gerd Ludwig’s March photo was taken at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The image captures a plant employee in the SVYAP-1 spent nuclear fuel storage facility, built during the Soviet era.

In May, photographer Serhiy Korovainy captured the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. His photograph shows a woman walking down a street amid smoke from fires at a grocery market and a shopping center.

In September, Johanna Maria Fritz photographed a meeting between Alona Vasylets and Veronika Ovcharova at the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv for The New York Times. The girls were injured during a Russian guided airstrike on Sumy.

Mauricio Lima’s October photograph for The New York Times was taken in Kharkiv. The photo shows soldiers and rescue workers carrying a man—who had been pulled from the rubble of his apartment after a missile strike—to an ambulance.

Source: Time magazine.

A photo of a Ukrainian family from the Poltava region was included in National Geographic’s list of the best photos of the year.

The American publication The New York Times presented a selection of the most important photographs of 2025. As it does every year, the editorial team focused on events that shaped the global agenda. The war in Ukraine became one of the central themes—thanks to the emotional, raw, and honest images captured by photographers directly on the ground.

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