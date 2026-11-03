Just one month after taking over the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Timur Turlov has made his first major move. Rather than starting with a new tournament or a headline-grabbing sponsorship deal, the Kazakh businessman and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. has decided to tackle something less glamorous but potentially more important: how the world's governing body for chess is run.

On October 26, 2026, Turlov unveiled a new organisational structure for FIDE, setting out a clearer division between strategic leadership and everyday management. It is the first concrete step in what he calls a “New FIDE”, an ambitious programme that promises more money for national federations, better digital infrastructure and a much bigger role for chess in education.

For the 38-year-old entrepreneur, who built Nasdaq-listed Freedom Holding Corp. from a small brokerage business into an international financial group, the challenge is familiar. He knows how to expand an organisation.

From Finance to the Top of World Chess

Timur Turlov's journey to the FIDE presidency is an unusual one.

Born in Moscow in November 1987, he grew up in Lobnya, a modest town near the Russian capital, during the economic turmoil that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union. Fascinated by financial markets from an early age, he began working in the brokerage industry as a teenager.

In 2008, at just 21, he founded Freedom Finance, shortly after the global financial crisis had shaken the banking industry. What started as a small operation eventually became Freedom Holding Corp., which is now listed on Nasdaq under the ticker FRHC and operates across 24 countries.

Turlov moved his business focus to Kazakhstan in 2012, building much of his subsequent success there.

A player since childhood and the father of six children, he became president of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation in January 2023 and later took charge of the International School Chess Federation (ISCF).

His financial commitment has been substantial. According to FIDE, Freedom Holding invested approximately $30 million in developing chess in Kazakhstan over three years and supported more than 20 major international tournaments.

That record helped establish Timur Turlov as a serious contender for FIDE's top job.

At the General Assembly in Samarkand on September 26, he defeated German entrepreneur Wadim Rosenstein by 110 votes to 85 in the second round, becoming FIDE's eighth president and the first representative of Kazakhstan to lead the organisation. Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand was elected deputy president alongside him.

A New Management System for FIDE

On October 26, Timur Turlov published an address entitled “FIDE: The Next Stage of Development”, outlining how he intends to reorganise the federation.

His central argument is straightforward. FIDE has spent more than a century organising international chess, but its responsibilities have grown well beyond running championships and maintaining rankings. It now needs to become an institution capable of supporting chess development worldwide.

That requires a management system that can function effectively regardless of who occupies the president's office.

“Strong institutions must ensure strategic continuity regardless of changes in leadership,” Turlov wrote.

Under the new structure, the General Assembly remains FIDE's highest governing body, while the FIDE Council takes a stronger role in setting priorities and monitoring progress.

A new Governance Secretariat will support the federation's governing bodies and commissions.

Meanwhile, the President's Office will concentrate on long-term projects and international partnerships, leaving routine administration to a separate management team.

Several key appointments have already been announced.

Adil Kozhikhov, a longtime adviser to Turlov, will head the President's Office. Kazakh grandmaster Darmen Sadvakasov will chair a new Advisory Board, bringing outside expertise into strategic discussions.

Alina Dvoretskaya, previously Director General of the ISCF, has been appointed Secretary General and will oversee day-to-day operations.

The idea is to establish clearer responsibilities and faster decision-making while retaining experienced FIDE employees alongside the incoming management team.

Millions Promised for Chess Development

Money is the other major element of Timur Turlov's reform programme.

During his election campaign, he promised to increase investment in FIDE to $7 million and personally guarantee the financial commitments. Subsequent campaign proposals outlined another $1.5 million for media initiatives.

For smaller national federations, the difference could be significant.

Many struggle to finance international travel, train qualified arbiters or organise regular competitions. Additional funding could help them establish stronger domestic chess programmes and give talented young players more opportunities.

The proposed media fund would address another weakness: visibility. National federations would receive support for digital communications, content production and attracting sponsors.

Timur Turlov also wants to modernise FIDE's digital infrastructure, including a unified platform, improved player identification and stronger systems for detecting cheating in online chess.

There is a commercial dimension to the strategy, too. He hopes to attract more international partners and develop sustainable revenue streams, reducing FIDE's reliance on individual financial backers.

Yet he has repeatedly insisted that the federation should remain focused on developing the sport.

“FIDE must not become a business,” he said following his election.

Taking School Chess Around the World

If Turlov has one area where he can already point to practical results, it is school chess.

The World Schools Team Championship began in Kazakhstan in 2023, when teams from 53 countries gathered in Aktau. Two years later, the competition moved to Alexandria, near Washington, D.C., attracting participants from almost 50 countries.

In 2026, the project expanded into a much larger international series.

Instead of bringing everyone together for a single event, FIDE and the ISCF organised four continental qualifying tournaments.

The first took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in April, with 26 teams from 19 countries. Stellenbosch, South Africa, hosted the African stage in July, bringing together 26 teams from 22 countries.

The championship then travelled to San José, Costa Rica, in August, where 29 teams from 25 countries competed. The European stage followed in Tsaghkadzor, Armenia, in late September and early October, attracting 27 teams from 25 countries.

Schools from Uzbekistan, Uganda, Peru and Belarus emerged as continental champions. The winners will meet at the Grand Final in December.

Across the four stages, the competition attracted representatives of 91 national chess federations, demonstrating how far the initiative has spread.

But Turlov's ambitions extend beyond producing the next generation of grandmasters.

The tournaments are accompanied by educational conferences, workshops and masterclasses exploring how chess can be incorporated into school programmes.

Kazakhstan provides a useful example. According to Freedom Holding, chess is now taught in more than 1,500 schools across the country, reaching approximately 60,000 children.

The broader ambition is to make similar opportunities available in countries where chess infrastructure is still developing.

Freedom Holding remains the general partner of the World Schools Team Championship, which forms part of the Year of Chess in Education launched by FIDE and the ISCF.

The Real Test Is Still Ahead

Timur Turlov has wasted little time putting his plans into motion. Within a month of his election, he has announced a new management structure, appointed senior officials and outlined the institutional framework for a wider transformation.

His experience in Kazakhstan and with international school chess suggests he understands the value of sustained investment and long-term planning.

The promised investment funds, technology upgrades and educational initiatives could make a meaningful difference, particularly for national federations that have historically lacked resources.

For now, Turlov has made his opening move. The pieces are in position, the strategy has been announced, and expectations are rising.

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