Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has submitted two bills to the House of Representatives aimed at strengthening legal mechanisms for prosecuting genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

The president’s letter dated 6 October, addressed to Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, was read during Tuesday’s plenary session. Tinubu urged lawmakers to promptly consider both initiatives.

Geneva Conventions

The first document is the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols Bill 2026. It provides for the repeal of the current Geneva Conventions Act and the implementation of the four Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949 and two additional protocols adopted on 8 June 1977.

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The Geneva Conventions establish rules for protecting people during armed conflicts, including wounded and sick military personnel, prisoners of war and civilians. The additional protocols expand these guarantees and establish further rules for the conduct of hostilities.

Cooperation with the ICC

The second bill is the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court Implementation Bill 2026. It is intended to ensure the enforcement of penalties for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and related offences in Nigeria.

The document is also intended to create a legal basis for Nigeria’s cooperation with the International Criminal Court in carrying out its mandate. Following their submission to the House of Representatives, the bills will be considered by Nigeria’s National Assembly.

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