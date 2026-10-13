Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has submitted to the country’s Senate two bills aimed at strengthening the fight against drug-related crimes and reforming the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB). Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the president’s letters during a plenary session, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Tinubu submitted the documents in accordance with Article 58(2) of Nigeria’s Constitution. Both bills were referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Procedures for further legislative action.

Strengthening the fight against drugs

The first bill provides for repealing the current National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act and the Indian Hemp Act. It instead proposes introducing a unified legal framework to counter the cultivation, processing, sale, illicit trafficking and use of prohibited drugs.

The initiative is also intended to grant the NDLEA powers to investigate the activities of individuals suspected of involvement in drug-related crimes. The president urged senators to consider the document without delay.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to a 2025 assessment by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, methamphetamine production capacity in Nigeria increased by more than 40% compared with 2020. The NDLEA stated that in 2024 it arrested more than 18,500 suspects in drug-related crimes and seized over 2.6 million kilograms of illicit substances.

Changes for the safety bureau

The second bill proposes amending the 2022 act establishing the NSIB and transforming the bureau into an independent body for investigating incidents across different modes of transport.

Under the proposed changes, the bureau would investigate not only aviation accidents and incidents, but also cases involving rail, maritime and other modes of transport. The bill also provides for transferring oversight powers over the NSIB to the Presidency and strengthening its institutional, operational and administrative capacity.

The NSIB, formerly known as the Accident Investigation Bureau, establishes the circumstances and probable causes of transport incidents and prepares recommendations to prevent similar cases. Its investigations are aimed at improving safety, rather than determining criminal liability or fault.

Read us on