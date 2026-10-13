Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve a reimbursement of ₦100.5 billion to the Yobe State government for the construction of the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport in Damaturu. According to the president, the federal government has taken ownership and control of the airport, while the reimbursement is to be processed through a promissory note.

Appeal to the Senate

The president’s letter was read during Tuesday’s plenary session by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Premium Times Nigeria reports. Akpabio then referred the request to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts for further consideration.

Amount of reimbursement

Tinubu said that the Federal Executive Council had approved the transfer of the airport to the control of the federal government. After that, Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Procurement reviewed the project and recommended reimbursing Yobe State ₦100,509,017,234.55.

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Aviation, including airports, flight safety, and the air transport of passengers and cargo, is included in the exclusive legislative list of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution. The National Assembly has the authority to make laws on these matters. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act also grants the agency the right to maintain and manage airports transferred to it in accordance with the law.

At the same time, the inclusion of aviation in the exclusive list itself does not mean that all airports must necessarily be owned by the federal government or that a state which built an airport automatically receives reimbursement.

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