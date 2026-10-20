Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, at a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, urged the City Boy Movement to mobilize young people in support of his administration ahead of the 2027 general elections. The event was organized by the City Boy Movement together with the Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria Movement group, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The meeting, titled Together Till 2027: An Evening with the Original City Boy, brought together youth supporters and political groups backing Tinubu’s re-election. The president described the 2027 elections as a struggle for the future of the younger generation and called on young Nigerians to actively participate in shaping the country’s future.

Statements on economic reforms

Tinubu said his administration inherited serious financial difficulties, including outstanding obligations to airlines and depleted reserves. According to him, this required difficult decisions to stabilize the economy.

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The president recalled the removal of fuel subsidies on his first day in office. He said Nigeria could no longer finance the subsidies and rejected calls to restore the previous system. Tinubu acknowledged that the reforms had made life more difficult for Nigerians, but thanked supporters for backing the government amid economic hardship.

Youth programs and political network

Among youth initiatives, Tinubu mentioned the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). He said that more than one million students had received support through the fund, including those whose parents could not afford tuition. The president also noted the creation of Credit Corps, which, he said, is intended to help young workers buy laptops, cars, motorcycles, and solar energy systems without having to rely solely on their own savings.

Tinubu praised the City Boy Movement for building a network across states, local government areas, and polling units. He advised organizers to establish a call center for daily communication with young Nigerians. Separately, the president praised his son, Seyi Tinubu, the movement’s patron, for organizing young people around the administration’s political agenda.

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