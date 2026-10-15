Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has urged judges to close procedural loopholes that, he said, politically influential individuals and suspects in organized crime use to delay or derail criminal trials. He said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the eighth annual seminar for judges, organized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the National Judicial Institute, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The president was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima. Tinubu said that the fight against corruption cannot be effective without an independent judiciary capable of adapting to new forms of financial crime. He urged judges to scrutinize prosecution strategies, review outdated precedents, and prevent legal procedures from becoming a shield for unlawful conduct.

Digital evidence and crypto assets

Tinubu noted that blockchain and artificial intelligence have made financial crimes more complex, so investigators, prosecutors, and judges must strengthen their professional skills. The seminar was dedicated to investigating and prosecuting economic and financial crimes in the digital age.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The president referred to the work of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in cases involving digital assets. According to him, in 2025 the commission secured the forfeiture of bitcoins worth $22,417.91, $1,001,301.87 in USDT digital assets, as well as $5.6 million linked to the CBEX scheme. He also said that 192 foreigners detained on suspicion of cyberterrorism and cryptocurrency fraud were prosecuted and deported.

Call for better case management

Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun said that technological development has changed the ways digital evidence is obtained and recorded, making effective case management increasingly important. She stressed that training judicial personnel helps improve case handling and the administration of justice.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes Emmanuel Udende called the seminar timely because of the growing complexity of financial crimes. Meanwhile, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ola Olukoyede expressed concern that technology is developing faster than the legal tools for investigating and prosecuting such crimes.

Read us on