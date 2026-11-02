In Novi Sad, Serbia, thousands were to gather to honor the memory of 16 people killed when a concrete canopy at a recently renovated railway station collapsed. The tragedy occurred two years ago in the country’s second-largest city, Taipei Times reports.

The disaster caused nationwide mourning and raised questions about the multimillion-dollar reconstruction of the station. It also sparked some of the largest protests in Serbia since the fall of then-president Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

Relatives of the dead demand accountability

Dijana Hrka, whose 27-year-old son Stefan died in the collapse, said it was becoming increasingly difficult for her to return to the site of the tragedy. She said the support of protesters had given her hope for justice and the opportunity to achieve accountability together with the people supporting her.

Hrka has become one of the key symbols of the protests. She stressed that no one has yet been held accountable for her son’s death and expressed hope that changes in the country would speed up the investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protests influenced elections

Demands for a transparent investigation brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets and played an important role in the victory in the snap election of a list backed by the student movement. It won about 140 seats in Serbia’s 250-seat parliament, allowing it to form a government on its own.

After President Aleksandar Vucic’s party conceded defeat, students called for intensified investigations into corruption cases and high-profile murders, as well as new investigations into projects launched by the previous authorities. The movement also demanded the resignation of the heads of several key state bodies, including the police and security services.

Investigations into the Novi Sad tragedy are ongoing, but the trial has not yet begun. Former Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Goran Vesic, who resigned a few days after the collapse, was charged last year with a serious crime against public safety along with 12 other people.

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