As The Japan Times reports, Toyota will begin producing the updated hybrid Lexus NX crossover in December at its plant in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. The facility also assembles the Toyota RAV4 crossover and the Lexus RX SUV.

About 85% of vehicles produced at the Cambridge plant are intended for export, primarily to the United States. Toyota also produces the RAV4 at another facility in Ontario, located about 48 kilometers from Cambridge. Last year, the two plants together produced 537,518 vehicles, making Toyota Canada’s largest automaker.

Production investments

The company invested $1.1 billion in its Canadian operations to produce the new version of the RAV4, production of which began in January. Several hundred million more dollars were allocated to the new Lexus NX. According to the publication, all of the automaker’s plants are operating at full or near-full capacity.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Director of Corporate Affairs Scott McKenzie said the company intends to manufacture vehicles in Canada over the long term. According to him, local plants operate two full shifts and regularly require employees to work overtime.

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Market and trade risks

The United States remains the key market for vehicles made in Canada. At the same time, the automotive industry has faced pressure from U.S. import tariffs, which have reduced production profitability and prompted some automakers to scale back their manufacturing presence in the country. The White House has also threatened to raise car tariffs to 50% if a broader trade agreement is not concluded by January 1.

Against this backdrop, General Motors, Stellantis and Ford have reduced or altered their manufacturing operations in Canada. Honda, which produces the Civic and CR-V in the country, this year abandoned plans to create a C$15 billion electric vehicle battery supply chain near its Ontario plant.

At the same time, Toyota is increasing sales in the Canadian market: in 2025, the company delivered a record 249,445 vehicles, 4.4% more than a year earlier. Total new vehicle sales in Canada rose by 2.1%, to about 1.9 million vehicles.

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