Donald Trump is stepping up his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy less than three weeks before the U.S. midterm elections. Against the backdrop of falling political approval ratings and growing voter dissatisfaction with the country’s economic situation, this may indicate an attempt to pin the blame for a potential Republican Party defeat in the congressional elections on someone ahead of time.

According to Angela Stent, a former U.S. national intelligence official specializing in Russia and Eurasia, the White House is laying the groundwork to shift the blame for any defeat onto the Ukrainian leadership. In particular, if Trump’s economic measures—such as easing restrictions on Russian diesel fuel—do not lead to the desired drop in prices on the U.S. market by Election Day on November 3, Ukraine and its stance could be made the primary factor behind the Republicans’ electoral setbacks.

Source: The New Yorker.

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