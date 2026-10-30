During the Halloween celebration at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met a boy dressed in a Soviet military uniform. The child attended the event dressed as a tank crewman, wearing a Soviet-style cap and a tank corps insignia on his sleeve. The couple treated the children to chocolate candies.

The boy appeared at the party dressed as a Soviet tank crewman. He was wearing a military uniform, a Soviet-style cap, and a tank corps chevron on his sleeve.

Accompanying him as he approached Donald and Melania Trump was a girl in folk attire that resembled a traditional Russian costume in style. She was wearing a white blouse, a dark sundress with a floral pattern, and a headdress with ribbons.

Melania Trump noticed the boy’s cap and touched his headdress. After a brief conversation, the children received chocolate bars from the U.S. president and the first lady.

The celebration took place on the eve of Halloween, which is observed annually on October 31. Donald and Melania Trump welcomed the children on the grounds of the presidential residence and handed out candy to them.

On Halloween, the Trumps were visited by a boy in a Soviet military uniform and a girl wearing a kokoshnik The presidential couple warmly welcomed the children, and Melania even touched the cap of the young “liberator.” https://t.co/Q7vgXlIqTB — GLAVKOM (@GLAVCOM_UA) October 30, 2026

Footage of the meeting with the children in various costumes was released by the White House.

The White House released the corresponding footage.

American TV star Kim Kardashian showed off her Halloween 2026 look. This time, the celebrity decided to dress up as her own 13-year-old daughter, North West, whom she is raising with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

In the U.S., Halloween candy sales for the month ending October 17 fell by 6.7% year-over-year. The largest decline was recorded in the segment of large and extra-large packages, while sales of small bags of candy increased.

Read us on