The Kremlin has revealed details of the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which took place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18. Following their bilateral meeting, the leaders did not issue a joint statement to the press.

According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, Putin and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine and issues related to bilateral relations. The leaders did not issue any joint statements to the media.

Putin’s aide assured that the meeting went well and that Putin himself left it “in a wonderful mood.” At the same time, he said, no particularly significant statements were made during the meeting, as everyone is preparing for the trilateral talks.

Putin was met with a series of snubs in China: a political analyst explained why.

Trump, Xi, and Putin met together for the first time in China.

President Trump and President Putin began talks in China.

Read us on