Trump May Have Made Decisions on Running the Country Based on AI Advice — POLITICO

Leading members of the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives have called on President Donald Trump to preserve records of his conversations with artificial intelligence chatbots, including Grok, developed by Elon Musk’s company.

Congressmen Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia expressed concern about the potential influence of artificial intelligence on decisions made at the White House.

In particular, they cited reports that Trump allegedly consulted with the Grok chatbot regarding the potential reaction of the Venezuelan public to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro before ordering a U.S. military operation.

Democrats criticized the president’s use of artificial intelligence in making decisions regarding military action instead of consulting with Congress.

They are demanding that records of conversations with the AI be preserved to ensure that the circumstances surrounding such decisions can be examined in the future.

Source: POLITICO

The social media platform Truth Social sells financial companies expedited access to posts by U.S. President Donald Trump. The cost of such a subscription reaches $100,000 per month, which could give large traders a time advantage during trading. The U.S. president’s posts can cause rapid price fluctuations in financial markets.

In the U.S., the White House stated that the Truth Social platform, owned by Donald Trump, is “the most powerful and popular social media platform in the world.” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle conveyed this statement to The New York Times.

The American publication The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation have filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court against President Donald Trump, the White House, and representatives of his administration. The reason for the lawsuit is the paid Truth Social platform, which, according to the plaintiffs, creates an uneven playing field for the media and may give subscribers an advantage in financial markets.

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