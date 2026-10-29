Trump may resume strikes against Iran as early as next week

The U.S. may resume large-scale strikes against Iran as early as after the midterm congressional elections, which will take place on November 3. According to U.S. media reports, the Air Force is preparing for possible combat operations, and Washington has warned Gulf countries of a likely short but intense military campaign. At the same time, President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on launching the operation.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering resuming large-scale attacks on Iran after the midterm congressional elections. The election is scheduled for November 3. Carla Babb cited current and former U.S. officials. According to her, Washington is planning new strikes against Iran after the elections, and U.S. aircraft are already moving into position for a possible operation. “The administration plans to launch strikes against Iran after the U.S. elections next week. Aircraft are already moving into position. The use of a MOAB is expected,” the journalist wrote on social media platform X.

However, this information does not yet mean that a decision to attack has already been made. There is no official confirmation that strikes are being prepared for the specific dates mentioned.

What weapons might the U.S. military use?

According to Carla Babb, the U.S. may use the MOAB aerial bomb during a potential operation. It is often referred to as the “Mother of All Bombs.” It is one of the most powerful non-nuclear aerial bombs in the U.S. arsenal. The MOAB is designed to destroy large targets over a significant area. It has a powerful explosive effect but is not a nuclear weapon.

At the same time, reports of the possible use of this bomb are based on information from the journalist, citing officials. U.S. authorities have not officially confirmed that they plan to use the MOAB against Iran.

What is known about preparations for a possible operation

The Wall Street Journal reports that Washington has warned a number of Persian Gulf countries about the possibility of a new military campaign against Iran. According to the publication, this would be a short but intense operation that could begin after the U.S. midterm elections. According to the newspaper’s sources, the U.S. military is stepping up its preparations in the region. In particular, Patriot air defense missile systems are being deployed there, ammunition stocks are being replenished, and the air force is being prepared for possible combat operations.

Such measures may indicate preparations for various scenarios. In particular, air defense systems are needed to protect U.S. military facilities and forces from potential missile and air attacks. At the same time, media reports do not suggest that all these movements of military equipment directly signal the imminent start of strikes. The preparations may be part of broader planning in case the conflict escalates.

Has Trump Made a Final Decision?

According to The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision to launch a new operation against Iran. At the same time, the publication’s sources claim that the president is leaning toward a large-scale strike after the election is over. Thus, at this point, we are dealing with a possible scenario rather than an officially announced start to a military campaign. The specific timing, scale of the operation, and list of weapons that U.S. forces might use remain unconfirmed.

Further developments will depend on Trump’s decision and U.S. actions in the region. So far, the main reports of possible strikes have come from journalists citing sources in U.S. political and military circles. Newsmax reporter Carla Babb and The Wall Street Journal have reported on the possible preparations for the operation.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, presented military options regarding Iran to U.S. President Donald Trump. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing The Wall Street Journal, which quoted U.S. officials and other sources familiar with the meeting.

U.S. forces in the Middle East are ready to launch large-scale military operations against Iran within 96 hours of receiving an order from U.S. President Donald Trump. NDTV reported this, citing CNN and two U.S. officials. According to them, sufficient forces have already been deployed in the region to carry out operations, but Trump has not yet made a decision regarding a new offensive.





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