European officials fear that U.S. President Donald Trump may take a position that runs counter to the interests of Ukraine and Europe during his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Washington’s allies are preparing for unpredictable outcomes from the summit.

According to several European officials and Western diplomats, the greatest concern is the possibility that Trump will deviate from the previously agreed-upon negotiation script.

U.S. allies fear that statements by the American president regarding Ukraine or Taiwan could harm their interests or appear to support the positions of Moscow and Beijing.

“We know that every time President Trump speaks with Putin or meets with him, it results in bad news for Ukraine and Europe. We are preparing for anything,” one European diplomat told Axios.

The stated goal of the trilateral summit was initially to launch discussions on nuclear disarmament.

However, before departing for the Philippines on Monday, November 16, Donald Trump announced that the issues of Iran and Ukraine would also be raised during the meeting.

“We’ll talk about my favorite topic—Ukraine,” the U.S. president said.

This statement contradicted previous assurances from the U.S. side. During a briefing on Friday, U.S. officials emphasized that the war in Ukraine would not be discussed at the summit. Chinese officials had previously expressed a similar position.

According to Axios, the upcoming summit was the subject of behind-the-scenes discussions during a meeting of European leaders in Dublin last week.

Some participants expressed concern about possible statements by Trump regarding the war in Ukraine. Among those who most actively raised this issue was German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Ukrainian officials also voiced similar concerns.

European diplomats said that U.S. representatives tried to downplay the significance of the upcoming summit and lower expectations regarding the possible outcomes of the talks.

However, Washington’s allies still fear that the meeting could create the impression that the three leaders are agreeing to divide the world into spheres of influence.

Some of Axios’s sources referred to this scenario as “Yalta 2.0,” drawing parallels with the 1945 conference that significantly shaped the postwar order in Europe.

This is reported by Axios.

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