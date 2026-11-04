U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the American economy is performing better than ever before in the country’s history. At the same time, he acknowledged that high gas prices are preventing citizens from feeling the positive effects of his administration’s economic policies. The U.S. leader blamed Iran for the situation in the fuel market.

According to the U.S. president, the current state of the country’s economy significantly surpasses even the results of his first presidential term. However, in his view, fuel prices influence how Americans assess the economic situation.

“In fact, we now have the best economy in history. You know, during my first presidential term, the economy was the best, but the current one surpasses even that. However, because of gas prices, people aren’t feeling it as much as they would under different circumstances. And the situation with gas prices is due to Iran,” Trump said.

The U.S. president’s statement came amid the U.S. midterm congressional elections, which took place on November 3, 2026.

According to U.S. media reports, the Republican Party suffered a series of defeats, particularly in states where it traditionally held strong positions. Among the election results was the U.S. Senate shifting to Democratic control.

Trump made this statement to Fox News.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump reacted to the results of the midterm elections, in which, according to Fortune, the Democratic Party regained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the initial results of the midterm elections, which, according to Interia, were favorable to the Democratic Party. In a post on Truth Social, he stated that he was not among the candidates and that, had he participated, the Republicans would have won a landslide victory.

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