In the United States, President Donald Trump has reportedly limited his public appearances following reports of possible Iranian plans to assassinate him and senior officials in his administration. This was reported by Polsat News, citing the Israeli outlet Israel Hayom.

Mossad intelligence for the CIA

According to Israel Hayom, Mossad provided the CIA with information that allegedly indicates Iran's intentions to attack the US president and key members of his administration. The outlet, citing senior US and Israeli officials, claims that the reports were confirmed by another Western intelligence service.

One of Israel Hayom's sources said that the US side had previously been aware of threats of this nature. According to him, this became particularly relevant after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a US-Israeli operation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Enhanced security measures

As Israel Hayom writes, the intelligence provided by Israel concerns specific recent threats, including possible attacks using drones with explosives. The outlet notes that countering such means may be difficult with conventional security measures.

According to Israel Hayom, Trump and officials in his administration are under increased protection. Senior officials have significantly reduced public events, especially those held outdoors, and several of them have moved from their homes to specially protected facilities.

Fox News reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is responsible for sanctions against Iran, is among the officials who changed their place of residence. According to these reports, Secretary of State Marco Rubio moved to housing at one of the military bases, while enhanced security measures were also introduced for Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

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